Maui advances to Little League World Series with win over Eastvale

Almost a year to the day of the devastating wildfires in Maui that killed at least 102 people and leveled 2,200 structures, the community has a team to rally around in a group of 11- and 12-year-olds from Wailuku Little League.

On Friday night before a large crowd at the West Regional final in San Bernardino, pitcher Evan Tavares struck out 13 and scored both runs to lift Maui past Eastvale 2-1 and earn a spot in next week's Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Maui broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the fifth inning on Hayden Takahashi's two-out RBI single.

Eastvale, a team from Riverside County with strong fan support, received an exceptional pitching performance from Gavin Cruz, who struck out seven, walked none and allowed three hits. Cruz gave up a run in the first inning on a wild pitch, then retired nine consecutive batters in the second, third and fourth innings. Eastvale scored a run in the second to tie the game 1-1 thanks to two bunts and a leadoff single from Jack Mette.

Tavares pitched until there was one on in the sixth inning and had to leave the mound after throwing the maximum number of pitches allowed (85). He had pinpoint control. In two tournament games, he struck out 27 over 11 1/3 innings with no walks and no runs.

Jayden Lam got a one-out single off Tavares, his second hit of the game, keeping Eastvale alive in the bottom of the sixth. Maui brought in Kanon Nakama, who got a strikeout and ground out to end the game.

Maui will play New Hampshire on Wednesday during its opening game in Williamsport and try to duplicate the success of last year's West Regional winner, El Segundo, which won the world championship.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.