Maude Apatow's New Hairstyle Is Betty Rubble Inspired

Maude Apatow attended the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year awards in London last week with her short bob styled in what can only be described as a Flintstones Betty Rubble tribute.

Wearing a black Schiaparelli strapless dress complete with rose bud detailing, Maude looped equal parts beautiful and effortlessly cool. The Euphoria actor has been our short hair inspiration for some time at this point, but if you were worried that less length meant less versatility, she certainly proved you wrong.

Her hairstylist, Dayaruci, was the man behind her sleek look which involved a side part and the cutest hair flip that we could only ever hope to achieve with five cans of Got2B Glued Freeze Spray.

Seriously, the Betty Rubble comparison is nothing but a compliment. We honestly have a) never wanted to chop our hair off more, and b) never seen someone outside a 2D cartoon defy gravity like this.

To be clear the Betty Rubble we're referencing is only the cartoon and not Rosie O'Donnell's live action version.

It would be rude of us not to acknowledge the beautiful make-up on Maude, created by Naoko Sofia Patrizia Scintu who used exclusively Armani Beauty products to achieve that smoked winged liner and feathery, brushed brow.

How many days until Maude's back on our screens again?

