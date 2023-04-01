Maude Apatow Reveals She Sustained a Concussion While Performing in 'Little Shop of Horrors'

"I was running off stage, and I guess my eyes were kind of adjusting to the light, and I just ran full speed into the wall," Apatow explained on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Maude Apatow revealed she sustained a concussion while performing in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

The Euphoria actress, who stars as Audrey in the musical opposite Tony Award winner Matt Doyle, explained on Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers that she was recently injured in the middle of a performance — but still finished that evening's show.

"I was running off stage, and I guess my eyes were kind of adjusting to the light, and I just ran full speed into the wall," explained Apatow.

"Had they just moved it there, or was it there every night?" joked host Seth Meyers, as Apatow replied, "Oh, it was definitely there every night."

The 25-year-old actress shared that she was "almost crying the rest of the show" but was still able to finish. "After the show, I think the adrenaline wore off, and I was like, 'I need to go to the hospital,' but I'm all good," she added, joking that she "felt like an athlete."

Apatow, who is the child of filmmaker Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, also shared that being cast in the Off-Broadway production was a dream come true.

"This was one of the first shows I ever saw as a kid, so it was extra special for that reason, I think," she said, revealing that her dad has seen the show nine times since her debut on Feb. 7.

"He definitely brings notes. Lots of notes," she said, explaining that he sits in the same seat for every show.

Last month, it was announced that her run in the Michael Mayer-directed production was extended though April 30.

"SUDDENLY SEYMOUR ❤️ My run in @littleshopnyc has been extended to April 30! 🪴Getting to perform in this show has been one of the great joys of my life. Link for tickets in my bio 🥹❤️," she shared on Instagram alongside a handful of production shots.

Apatow took over the role of Audrey after Tony Award winner Lena Hall departed the production on Feb. 5.

Prior to her first performance, director Mayer said that Apatow was a "natural fit for Audrey."

"I have long admired the emotional intelligence and vulnerability Maude has displayed on television and in film. She's a natural fit for Audrey," he expressed. "It delighted me to learn that, as a child, Little Shop was her gateway into her lifelong love of performing and that this show gets to be her professional stage debut. We're thrilled to have her become a part of the Little Shop legacy."

Little Shop of Horrors producer Robert Ahrens added, "We are overjoyed to welcome another incredible performer to the show. With her beautiful voice and immense talent, we cannot wait to see Maude light up the stage alongside Matt Doyle's brilliant portrayal of Seymour."

