Maude Apatow Calls Angus Cloud a 'Magical Person' in Tribute to 'Euphoria' Costar: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Apatow remembered her costar Angus Cloud, who died unexpectedly at 25 on Monday, as "the funniest person ever"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow attend HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios

Maude Apatow is paying tribute to her late Euphoria costar Angus Cloud two days after his unexpected death.

The 25-year-old actress remembered Cloud as “the funniest person ever” in a poignant Instagram post shared Wednesday.

“I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard,” she wrote alongside a photo of the actor smiling. “He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken.”

She continued, “Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever. ❤️”

The actors appeared alongside each other in seasons 1 and 2 of HBO's dark high school series, with Cloud playing drug dealer Fezco while Apatow portrays his love interest Lexi Howard.

Cloud recalled his reaction to learning about the pair’s on-screen relationship, telling Bustle in June 2022: “I remember there was a moment where [creator Sam Levinson] spoke to both of us and was like, ‘Yeah, it might be a little thing with Lexi and Fezco.’”

He continued, “We were like, ‘All right, let's get it.’ We were already friends and s---, so we were just like, ‘It’s lit.’”

Eddy Chen/HBO Maude Apatow and Augus Cloud on 'Euphoria'

Cloud's family confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that he'd died earlier that day in their California home. The actor was found unresponsive and confirmed dead by paramedics around 11:30 a.m. local time. No cause of death has been released.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

Cloud’s death came shortly after the death of his father. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Angus Cloud

The Oakland native wasn’t seeking fame when he was discovered for Euphoria. Cloud was approached by a casting agent on a street in Brooklyn, which he initially thought was a “scam,” he told i-D. “In my mind I was like, they stopped me because I look like I could be a star? Then I’m like, no, it’s because I look like I could be a drug dealer.”



