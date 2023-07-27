Mature Shoppers Say This Now-$14 Tinted Moisturizer From a Jennifer Garner-Used Brand “Blurs” Fine Lines

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s spiked with anti-aging ingredients.

Lately, in an effort to curtail a (frankly unaffordable) Uber-everywhere mindset, I’ve forced myself to imagine what I could have purchased with the money I’d just shelled out on a car ride. For example, my most recent tab of $16.49 could’ve nabbed me Neutrogena’s shopper-loved tinted moisturizer, which is on sale at Amazon for $14. Per shopper reviews, it’s an excellent two-in-one product that provides indetectable, skin-enhancing coverage and anti-aging ingredients — essentially, it’s good skin in a bottle.



The Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector is a feather-light face makeup with sheer coverage and a natural, skin-like finish. Hailing from a skincare brand used by the likes of Jennifer Garner, the breezy, minimal-coverage face tint is spiked with a nourishing formula. For one, it contains SPF 20, which provides protection from skin-damaging UV rays. The formula also contains the superstar of the anti-aging world, retinol — which, despite its association with nighttime usage, can be used during the day to double-down on its fine line-fighting power. Finally, antioxidants top off the formula, which can help protect against environmental skin-agers, thus keeping wrinkles at bay.



Shoppers are swooning over this tinted moisturizer in light of its barely-there feel and skin-enhancing coverage. One shopper, who’s averse to most makeup due to the “heavy feeling” it leaves on skin, said this tinted moisturizer is an exception: “It provides a smooth, natural look,” they noted, and added that it “feels like wearing nothing.” Another shopper, who has settled on this tinted moisturizer after searching for a product that would work for their mature skin, echoed this sentiment, saying it “melts into the skin and doesn't look like a mask.” Finally, a reviewer with “mature skin” who has struggled with foundation settling into fine lines raved that Neutrogena’s tinted moisturizer “blurs the appearance of fine lines nicely.” “Plus, it feels good on your skin. You won't even know you are wearing it.”



For an ultra lightweight tinted moisturizer with line-blurring coverage — and a side of skincare — shop Neutrogena’s Healthy Aging Perfector while it’s still $14 at Amazon.



