Mature Shoppers Say This Brightening, Lifting Eyeshadow Stick Is a "Miracle" for "Aging Eyes"

Anti-aging skincare products are a godsend, but they don’t provide the level of instant gratification that we, as humans, sometimes crave. Here’s the good news, though: Makeup can bridge that gap. And while a full-coverage foundation or trusty concealer might be a part of that equation, they’re not the only products to help (figuratively, at least) turn back the clock.

Enter: Thrive Causemetics’ Brilliant Eye Brightener, which one shopper said is a “miracle” for “aging eyes.” The best-selling eyeshadow stick boasts Ring Light Technology that illuminates and awakens, while natural emollients in the formula, like macadamia and meadowfoam seed oil, hydrate the skin to smooth out fine lines.

The cream-to-powder product comes in 16 colors that can be used individually or mixed together on the back of your hand to create a more multi-dimensional look, according to the brand. Whether you’re using your fingertip or a brush, add the cream to your lids, waterline, inner and outer corners of your eyes, or above and below your brow line for more of an eye lift. The eye brightener even has a hidden use — it can define and enhance lips by applying it directly to the cupid’s bow for extra shine and fullness.

One shopper in the 50 to 60-year-old age range said it makes their eyes “look brighter and younger” and doesn’t crease. Another reviewer added that it made their “saggy eyelids less noticeable.”A third shopper, who admitted they’ve lost plumpness and collagen with age, said that the product “tricks” their appearance so that their “eyes don’t look so sunken.” “It’s a miracle product,” they added.

While the sheer fact that customers are calling it an “absolute must” for makeup bags feels like reason enough to spring for the vegan eyeshadow stick, Thrive Causemetics also promises that it’s paraben-, sulfate-, and cruelty-free.

You can snag the shimmery Brilliant Eye Highlighter — which boasts thousands of five-star reviews — for $25 at Thrive Causemetics, and keep scrolling for even more brightening colors to shop.

