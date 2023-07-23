Matty Healy Shares Kiss With Male Bandmate In Protest Of Malaysian Anti-LGBTQ Laws; Government Cancels Music Festival

Matty Healy, the 1975 frontman, went viral after making an appearance at the Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia. The singer took a moment from the band’s performance to protest the local anti-LGBTQ laws and kissed a male bandmate on stage.

Following the protest, organizers of the music festival released a statement announcing the event had been canceled.

“We deeply regret to announce that the remaining schedule of Good Vibes Festival 2023, planned for today and tomorrow has been cancelled following the controversial conduct and remarks made by UK artist Matty Healy from the band The 1975,” read the statement from the festival.

Organizers were forced to cancel the festival under the directive of the Ministry of Communications and Digital. “The Ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule, or contravene Malaysian laws,” the statement continued.

The festival said that they would update attendees regarding a refund “as soon as possible.”

Homosexuality is illegal in Malaysia and people can be punished with up to 20 years in prison.

The 1975 was headlining the festival that took place in the capital Kuala Lumpur on Friday night. During their time on stage, Healy delivered a speech saying, “​​I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it. I don’t see the f***ing point, right? I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.”

Healy continued, “I’m sorry if that offends you, and you’re religious, and it’s part of your f***ing government… I don’t care anymore. If you push, I’m gonna push back. I’m not in the f***ing mood.”

The singer said that they had considered canceling their appearance at the festival but didn’t want to disappoint fans.

“It’s ridiculous,f***ing ridiculous, to tell people what they can do with that and that,” he added. “If you want to invite me here to do a show, you can f**k off. I’ll take your money. You can ban me, but I’ve done this before, and it doesn’t feel good.”

Healy was then joined by bassist Ross MacDonald and shared a kiss.

