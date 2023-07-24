Matty Healy same-sex kiss in Malaysia sparks concern among local LGBT+ activists

Matty Healy’s same-sex kiss in Malaysia over the weekend has prompted concern from some members of the country’s LGBTQ+ community and allies.

On Friday (22 July), British rock band The 1975 performed on the first of the three-day Good Vibes festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Their performance was cut short when frontman Healy,34, kissed bassist Ross MacDonald while criticising the country’s anti-LGBT+ laws, under which homosexual acts are illegal.

The festival was called off after the first of three planned days, with Malaysia’s government calling the band “extremely rude”, adding that the group would not be permitted to perform in the country again.

Healy’s actions have drawn mixed reactions among local activists, as reported by The Washington Post.

Thilaga Sulathireh, a founder of the LGBTQ+ group Justice for Sisters, warned that Healy’s actions could lead to a backlash against the local LGBT+ community ahead of the highly contested state elections next month.

Sulathireh told the publication: “One can appreciate the meaning of Healy’s protest, but I think the timing of it may not necessarily benefit folks.

“Political parties are currently campaigning, and we know LGBT issues are often scapegoated.”

An expert on Malaysia at the University of Tasmania, James Chin, told The Washington Post: “Among the Muslim communities of Southeast Asia, they see LGBT rights as part of this Western agenda to impose cultural values on other countries, especially Muslim countries.

“One of the problems with trying to promote these sorts of things around the world is that without the local context, you tend to get it wrong.”

Other members of Malaysia’s LGBT+ community have argued on social media that Healy’s actions could end up exposing them to more stigma in the country.

Syed Saddiq, a former sports minister who The Washington Post writes in popular among young liberals, spoke out against the band’s actions as well as the government’s response.

“He disrespected the fans, organisers, and most importantly, fellow MALAYSIANS,” wrote Saddiq on Twitter.

“What the government can do is to take legal action towards the band, while not punishing the others who are not at fault.

“Many small business owners/crews/local artists etc were affected by the government’s decision to cancel the GVF [Good Vibes Festival]. They lost hundred of thousands of rinngit [Mayalsian currency] due to the last-minute cancellation, which they are not to be blamed for.”

Following the Malaysia concert, Healy received public support from his mother, Loose Women star and actor Denise Welch, who reposted a video of the kiss on her Twitter feed, with a rainbow emoji and the comment: “He’s my son.”

LGBT campaigner Peter Tatchell also supported Healy’s actions, telling LBC Radio: “He was absolutely right to speak out, and I know many Malaysian LGBT+ people who applaud him.

“But the point is, you can criticise Matty Healy all you want but none of these critics have ever done anything for LGBT+ people in Malaysia.”

Elsewhere, other artists booked to perform at the festival called out Healy and the band after it was cancelled.

“Well, The 1975, because of your reckless ignorance, selfishness & inability to adjust or respect different cultures (white saviour complex). The FIRST performance after my mum’s death, for me to be able to DEDICATE A FREAKING SET FOR HER. Is now cancelled,” singer and guitarist Talitha wrote on Instagram.

“Mummy, I am so so sorry. And now [Healy] can go back to your country thinking you did an ‘amazing’ thing for Malaysia’s ‘young people’. Malaysia’s not perfect. But man, I am shattered. I feel sorry for [Good Vibes festival’s] team, i feel sorry for all the performers who have worked so hard on showcasing their music.

“So yeah, [Healy], ‘I am furious’ at you and your white privilege, thanks for nothing.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of The 1975 for comment.

At the festival, Healy told the crowd: “I don’t see the f****** point... of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.

“I am sorry if that offends you and you’re religious and it’s part of your f***ing government, but your government are a bunch of f***ing r*****s and I don’t care anymore.

“If you push, I am going to push back. I am not in the f***ing mood, I’m not in the f***ing mood.”

The decision to cancel the music festival was issued by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

A cancellation statement for the music event reads: “The ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule or contravene Malaysian laws.”

1975 frontman Matty Healy addresses Malaysia controversy on Instagram (Instagram)

Responding to news that the music festival had been cancelled outright in response to the kiss, Healy poked fun at the controversy on Instagram.

He shared the cancellation statement, accompanied with the words: “Ok well why don’t you try and not make out with Ross for 20 years. Not as easy as it looks.”

He followed this post with an image of a hat placed atop a map showing the country of Malaysia, as well as images of himself with MacDonald taken over the years. He also posted a screenshot of his name trending on Twitter.

On Sunday (23 July), The 1975 announced they had now withdrawn from playing scheduled shows in Taiwan and Indonesia, stating that it would be “impossible to proceed” with the tour dates.