Matty Healy: 1975 show ended in Malaysia after singer attacks anti-LGBT laws

Lead singer Matty Healy

British indie band The 1975 have cut short a gig in Malaysia, claiming officials ordered them off stage for breaching the country's anti-LGBT laws.

The band were headlining the Good Vibes Festival in the capital Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

During the set, singer Matty Healy attacked the country's anti-LGBT laws before kissing bass player Ross MacDonald.

Homosexuality is illegal in Malaysia and punishable by 20 years in prison.

In footage shared online, Healy could be seen telling the crowd, in a profanity laden speech, that the band's decision to appear in Malaysia had been a "mistake".

"When we were booking shows, I wasn't looking into it," Healy said. "I don't see the [expletive] point, right, I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.

"Unfortunately you don't get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I'm [expletive] furious," the frontman continued. "And that's not fair on you, because you're not representative of your government. Because you're young people, and I'm sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool."

Healy and MacDonald then kissed as the band played the song I Like America & America Likes Me.

Soon after - just 30 minutes into the set - Healy and the band walked off stage, with the singer telling the audience: "Alright, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you later."

A source close to the 1975 confirmed the incident to the BBC.

"Matty has a long-time record of advocating for the LGBTQ+ community and the band wanted to stand up for their LGBTQ+ fans and community," the source said on Friday night.

In a short statement to local media, festival organisers said the band's set was stopped due to "non-compliance with local performance guidelines".

"Good Vibes Festival has always been dedicated to providing enjoyable music experiences, and we sincerely appreciate your continued support," the statement added. "Good Vibes Festival 2023 will proceed as scheduled, and we eagerly anticipate your presence on Saturday and Sunday."

Malaysia's Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil hit out at the band's performance on Twitter, calling it "very disrespectful". He added that he had contacted festival organisers and asked them to provide a full report.

Healy has previously used appearances on stage to highlight anti-LGBT laws.

In 2019 he invited a male fan on stage during a gig in Dubai to hug him, before sharing a quick kiss. The incident attracted criticism in the country, where homosexuality is punishable by 10 years imprisonment.

Posting on Twitter after the show, Healy said: "Thank you Dubai you were so amazing. I don't think we'll be allowed back due to my 'behaviour' but know that I love you and I wouldn't have done anything differently given the chance again."

