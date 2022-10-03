The Mattresses Market is expected to grow by $3.06 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Mattresses Market in Europe 2022-2026. The analyst has been monitoring the mattresses market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $3. 06 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6. 28% during the forecast period.

Our report on the mattresses market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the healthcare and hospitality sectors, growing demand for premium and specialized mattresses, and effective branding and advertising of mattresses.

The mattresses market in Europe analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The mattresses market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Type

• Innerspring

• Memory foam

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the increasing awareness about the importance of sleep as one of the prime reasons driving the mattresses market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, the rise in demand for eco-friendly mattresses and the popularity of smart mattresses will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mattresses market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Mattresses market sizing

• Mattresses market forecast

• Mattresses market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mattresses market vendors in Europe that include Airsprung Group Plc, Breckle GmbH, Casper Sleep Inc., Emma Sleep GmbH, Estok Comercio e Representacoes SA, Hilding Anders International AB, King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Kingsdown Inc., moebel.de Einrichten and Wohnen AG, Pikolin S.L., Recticel NV, Relyon Group Ltd., Resident Home LLC, Royal Auping bv, Saatva Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Silentnight Group Ltd, Tempur Sealy International Inc., Vita Holdings Ltd., and Dunelm Group Plc. Also, the mattresses market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

