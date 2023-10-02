This Mattress Topper Feels Like an 'Expensive Hotel Bed,' and It's on Sale for $27

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s no secret that mattresses can cost a pretty penny. If you’ve been tossing and turning in your bed and want to avoid splurging on a new mattress, there’s a budget-friendly solution that shoppers say instantly improves sleep: mattress toppers.



And right now, you can get a mattress pad with over 20,000 five-star ratings on sale ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, a huge savings event similar to Prime Day that’s offering impressive deals on top-rated products.

Although the sale takes place on October 10 and 11, many products, like the Matbeby Mattress Topper, are already marked down. You can snag the popular mattress pad for as little as $27 in multiple colors, including white, beige, and gray. Just be sure to apply the $5 coupon before you check out.

Matbeby Queen Mattress Topper in White

Amazon

$40

$27

Buy on Amazon

The mattress topper has a quick-drying microfiber top that’s designed to soak up moisture and regulate body temperature throughout the night, making it a top choice for hot sleepers. It’s also stuffed with microfiber for a comfortable and supportive feel that can help enhance circulation.

The quilted, square-shaped seam allows it to rebound well and maintain its plushness after washing. You can toss the mattress topper right into the washing machine and tumble dry it on low for an easy clean, then easily secure it onto your bed with the stretchy deep pockets that hug the base of the mattress.

Shoppers are saying that they are sleeping better than ever thanks to this “plush” mattress pad. “I have gotten some of the best sleep in a long time because of this bed cover,” one five-star reviewer said. “The cooling and breathable design keeps me comfortable all night long, and the fluffy softness feels like sleeping on a cloud,” another person wrote.

“My bed feels like an expensive hotel bed,” a third customer added.

If you’re looking to upgrade your bedding for a better night’s sleep, be sure to add the Matbeby Mattress Topper to your cart before these savings end. Shop the mattress topper in more discounted colors below.

Matbeby Queen Mattress Topper in Dark Gray

Amazon

$70

$31

Buy on Amazon

Matbeby Queen Mattress Topper in Beige

Amazon

$70

$31

Buy on Amazon

Matbeby Queen Mattress Topper in Light Gray

Amazon

$36

$31

Buy on Amazon

Matbeby Queen Mattress Topper in White Curvy

Amazon

$33

$28

Buy on Amazon

