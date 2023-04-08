The Mattress Topper That 64,000 Amazon Reviewers 'Can't Sleep Without' Is on Sale Today

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

“This is the best mattress pad we have slept on in our 27 years of marriage”

If your mattress is looking a little worse for wear — but it's not in the budget to invest in a brand new one — all you have to do is add a cloud-like topper directly to your mattress.

Consider snagging the Easeland Pillow Mattress Topper while it has double discounts at Amazon. The mattress topper is stuffed with a down alternative filling, making it wonderfully comfortable and soft. Thanks to the skin-friendly cotton surface, the topper is plenty breathable, wicking away moisture while you sleep. Its 360-degree elastic pocket can stretch over mattresses as deep as 21 inches. Plus, the box-stitching design prevents the filling from moving around overnight.

Users can choose from a few colors, including dark blue and light gray, all of which are available in sizes twin through RV king. And when it's time to clean the mattress topper, simply toss it in the washing machine on a gentle cycle and tumble dry it on a low temperature.

Buy It! Easeland Pillow Mattress Topper, $31.08 with coupon (orig. $49.90); amazon.com

Over 64,000 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress topper a five-star rating, with users chiming in about the "soft layer" it adds to old mattresses and explaining that they "can't sleep without it." One reviewer said, "This is the most comfortable mattress pad I've owned," while another added: "I'm very pleased to be getting a good night's sleep again."

A third shopper noted that they get a "restful sleep" on the mattress topper, explaining, "This is the best mattress pad we have slept on in our 27 years of marriage. I would buy it again in a heartbeat." They also noted that it's "so comfortable" and that it "feels like a cloud when you lay on top of it."

Head to Amazon to get the Easeland Pillow Mattress Topper while it has double discounts.

