‘Mattress Mack’ plans to drop up to $4 million on Kentucky Derby wagering.

“Mattress Mac” is back at the Kentucky Derby this year and again planning to drop millions on wagering, but as of about 2:30 p.m. Saturday had not announced which horse he’d put his money on.

Jim McIngvale is the founder of a Texas-based chain of furniture stores and is known for his Texas-sized bets and related promotions.

He told reporters that he planned to put $2 million to $4 million on the big race, Horse Racing Nation reported.

“He mentioned Zandon, but he said he might not make the bulk of his wager until maybe a half-hour before post time,” the outlet tweeted.

On Saturday, Gallery Furniture’s website was running a promotion in which they said people who made a qualifying purchase could get their furniture free if the Derby favorite wins.

“Customers received $14 million in free furniture during the Basketball Win it All promo,” the site claimed. “Don’t miss your chance to receive free furniture with The Kentucky Derby Promo!”

Customers who wore their Derby outfit and a “non baseball hat” could get $200 off a purchase at the store, according to the website.

B/R Betting tweeted a video clip of Mac showing off his own Derby outfit, which featured a light blue sport coat printed with the names of all the past Derby winners and their odds. The lining was printed with photos of what McIngvale said was “my favorite horse of all time, Runhappy, who won the Breeders’ Cup Sprint.”

“I’m cheering for Smile Happy, sired by Runhappy,” McIngvale said in the video. “He won’t be the favorite, but he’ll be my favorite.”

McIngvale owns Runhappy, who stands at stud at Claiborne Farm.

Last year, Mattress Mac reportedly lost $2.4 million betting on Essential Quality to win, and he hasn’t been having a very good 2022 in terms of wagering either.

McIngvale has reportedly lost big bets on the Super Bowl, NCAA football championship and an AFC Wild Card game this year but won millions on the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

He gained national attention in 2017 and 2021, when he opened his Houston area stores as shelters and provided mattresses for other shelters during Hurricane Harvey and the ice storm that hit the region.

"I hope not to lose it all"



Mattress Mack has $4M to spend today at the Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/UqCSB6fVkc — br_betting (@br_betting) May 7, 2022

.@MattressMack just told reporters he still has not made up his mind which way he may bet $2 million to $4 million on the @KentuckyDerby. He mentioned Zandon, but he said he might not make the bulk of his wager until maybe a half-hour before post time. pic.twitter.com/sVQzov3WNh — Horse Racing Nation (@HR_Nation) May 7, 2022