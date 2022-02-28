Matthieu Blazy Makes His Bottega Veneta Debut at Milan Fashion Week

Matthieu Blazy has presented his first-ever show for Bottega Veneta following his appointment late last year. Showcasing the Fall/Winter 2022 collection at Milan Fashion Week, the Daniel Lee successor looked to the luxury brand's roots for his debut.

"Bottega Veneta is in essence pragmatic because it is a leather goods company. Because it specializes in bags it is about movement, of going somewhere; there is fundamentally an idea of craft in motion. It is style over fashion in its timelessness. That is part of its quiet power," Blazy explained in the show's notes. The designer, with experiences at Raf Simons, Maison Margiela Artisanal, CELINE, and Calvin Klein under his belt, joined Bottega Veneta in 2020 before being named creative director.

Continuing Lee's time at the brand, Blazy took inspiration from past collections to build the future of Bottega Veneta. He aimed to balance extravagance with utility, mixing looks as simple as a white tank top and jeans, with colored dresses featuring fringed details at the hem. These ensembles were accompanied by the new Kalimero bag, which is now woven as one piece with no seams, as well as thigh-high boots. Elsewhere, the creative director took inspiration from Umberto Boccioni’s 1913 sculpture Unique Forms of Continuity in Space to create women's and men's suit silhouettes. Further standouts included furry shoes and patchwork sweaters.

See the Bottega Veneta FW22 collection by Matthieu Blazy above.