Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Anaheim Ducks
    Anaheim Ducks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • William Nylander
    William Nylander
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Auston Matthews
    Auston Matthews
    American ice hockey player
  • John Tavares
    John Tavares
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mitchell Marner
    Mitchell Marner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game into overtime.

Nylander fired a shot wide just before the horn sounded to end regulation time.

The victory gave the Maple Leafs (26-10-3) three wins in their last five outings. The Ducks (21-16-8) lost for the first time in three games.

The three power-play goals gave the Maple Leafs 34 for the season. Only the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues had scored more man-advantage goals entering play Wednesday with 37 and 35, respectively.

With three days off since their last outing, a 3-1 road win against the New York Islanders, Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe mixed up his lines against Anaheim.

He wanted a more-balanced attack with his top three units, so Keefe placed Auston Matthews, Marner and Nylander on separate lines.

Matthews centred Michael Bunting and Ondrej Kase. Marner skated alongside captain Tavares and Ilya Mikheyev. Nylander was the right side of David Kampf and Alex Kerfoot.

But Toronto's offence clicked when all the big scorers hopped over the boards for man-advantage situations.

The Ducks arrived on a roll by opening their five-game road swing with impressive victories against the defending-champion Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins.

But the Maple Leafs had their way with Anaheim early on, outshooting the Ducks 31-11 through 40 minutes.

Anaheim did manage to snatch an early 1-0 lead with a fluky goal. Maple Leafs fourth-liner Pierre Engvall attempted to sweep away the puck from the Toronto crease, but his clearing attempt bounced off linemate Jason Spezza and into the goal.

Anaheim centre Sam Steel was given credit for the goal.

Ducks goalie John Gibson, who will be going to the NHL all-star game next week with Anaheim forward Troy Terry, kept his team in front until the Maple Leafs struck for a pair of power-play goals in the first.

Gibson made a brilliant left pad stop on Nylander, who failed to knock in a rebound off the end boards midway through the first frame.

Marner scored for the fourth straight game with a bullet one-timer from 36 feet. Nylander converted a Tavares pass from behind the net for a 2-1 lead.

The go-ahead goal was Nylander's 17th of the season in his 39th game, matching the 17-goal output in 51 games last year.

Tavares put the Maple Leafs ahead 3-1 with a late 5-on-3 power-play goal in the second, slamming in a Marner pass.

But the Ducks stayed close because as the second penalty expired to Jakob Silfverberg, he jumped out of the box to score on a 3-on-1 rush.

Toronto was without defenceman Jake Muzzin (concussion), while the Ducks missed defenceman Josh Manson (Covid-19) and forward Sonny Milano (upper body).

Anaheim head coach Dallas Eakins also was sidelined because of COVID-19. Assistant coach Mike Stothers ran the bench in his absence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Hailey Bieber shares no makeup pictures while on holiday

    Hailey Bieber shared some pictures from her holiday on Instagram. In the beachside photos, she has zero makeup on and her husband Justin Bieber left a sweet comment.

  • Lady Gaga Dishes on Making Out with Salma Hayek for 'Awesome' House of Gucci Deleted Scene

    Lady Gaga compares herself to the "annoying kid in school that's bragging that they made out with the popular girl but has no proof"

  • Hailey Baldwin Wears a Body Chain With a Tie-Dye Bikini for the Ultimate Beach Look

    The fashuns were good—Hailey wore a tie-dye string bikini, a whitewashed denim bucket hat, and a cluster of beachy jewels.

  • Hailey Bieber Teased Her Skincare Line in a Teeny-Tiny Ruffled Bikini

    The glow speaks for itself.

  • SpaceX rocket on course to crash into moon, astronomers warn

    The four-tonne Falcon 9 booster is expected to hit the moon at a velocity of 2.58km/s on 4 March

  • This longstanding NFL myth doesn't actually support a Rams win over the 49ers

    Somebody will tell you this week that it's hard to beat a football team a third time in one season. Don't believe it.

  • Lakers unwilling to attach first-round pick in a Westbrook-Wall swap

    The Lakers, though, appear determined to stick with Westbrook through at least the rest of the season - which means holding onto their 2027 first-round draft pick for other potential trade opportunities League sources say that the Lakers, presented ...

  • Erin O'Toole prepares to face his caucus as findings from election loss presented

    OTTAWA — Erin O'Toole faced restive MPs and grassroots questions about his leadership on the first day of a Conservative caucus retreat — and worse could be yet to come Thursday when MPs are presented with a long-awaited post mortem on the party's election loss. Wednesday marked the first time O'Toole has met with his team this year as he continues dealing with calls for his leadership to be reviewed and some in caucus questioning his ability to even do the job. Among things discussed behind clo

  • Amanda Kloots shares sweet video of her late husband Nick Cordero with their son

    Amanda Kloots is looking back on a sweet video of her late husband, Nick Cordero, with a smile. On Jan. 26 the actress, who lost Cordero to COVID-19 complications in 2020, shared a cute video on Instagram of the Tony-nominated Broadway star feeding their son, Elvis. The video, Kloots explained, was taken two years ago today, less than six months before Cordero died following a months-long battle with the coronavirus that began during the earliest days of the pandemic.

  • Amy Schneider's historic 'Jeopardy!' reign has ended — thanks to this question

    'I knew it was going to be a battle all the way,' Amy Schneider said after Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma ended her 40-day 'Jeopardy!' winning streak.

  • Blackhawks to consider candidates from outside hockey for GM

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks are taking an unusual approach to their search for their next general manager and plan to make a decision before the NHL trade deadline in March. Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz, the son of team owner Rocky Wirtz, said Wednesday the interview process will include candidates “both inside and outside of hockey." Danny Wirtz and President of Business Operations Jaime Faulkner will lead the interview process, with help from an advisory group “comprised of leaders acr

  • No result in 3rd round of vote for new Italian president

    ROME (AP) — The third round of voting by Italian lawmakers for a new Italian president ended inconclusively on Wednesday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. No party has yet put forward a serious candidate as they ran down the clock on voting rounds requiring an absolute majority. Beginning Thursday, a president can be elected with simple majority, or 505 votes, rais

  • ‘The Bachelor’ Wants to Talk About Body Image? Really?!

    John Fleenor/ABCOn Monday night, The Bachelor staged another group date steeped in vulnerable conversation. As we’ve seen increasingly in recent years on Bachelor/ette, producers once more put some chairs in a circle for some tearful heart-to-hearts between Clayton Echard and his contestants. And while several contestants shared candid accounts of moments they’ve disliked themselves, it was the Bachelor whose disclosure might make the greatest impact. After multiple contestants shared their expe

  • Nordstrom shoppers have spoken: This $75 plaid shirt is 'one of the best'

    If you're on the hunt for a new plaid shirt, consider this top-rated pick from Nordstrom.

  • Patrick Mahomes’ wife under fire for spraying champagne on NFL fans

    Brittany Matthews is seemingly never too far away from controversy, and her latest stunt didn't go over all too well with some social media users

  • Bills fans charged with using fake COVID-19 vaccine cards to attend playoff game vs. Patriots

    The couple got caught after allegedly posting about using fake vaccine cards on social media.

  • U.S. judge keeps Oath Keepers founder Rhodes in jail ahead of sedition trial

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday said Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers, should remain in jail while he awaits trial on seditious conspiracy charges for his alleged role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The ruling by Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson in Plano, Texas, is expected to be appealed to a higher court. Johnson's decision followed a two-hour court hearing on Monday in which prosecutors asked Johnson to keep Rhodes behind bars, saying he is dangerous and could try to flee the country.

  • Magistrate orders Oath Keepers leader jailed until trial

    The founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group must remain behind bars until he goes on trial on sedition charges arising from last year's assault on the U.S. Capitol, a federal magistrate ruled Wednesday. Stewart Rhodes had been jailed sincehis Jan. 13 arrest on charges that he plotted with others to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. In a 17-page opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson concluded that no bail conditions would either assure public safety or that the 56-year-old Granbury, Texas, man would make court appearances.

  • Raiders CB Nate Hobbs resolves 1 of 2 traffic cases with guilty plea

    Hobbs still faces a reckless driving charge for allegedly driving 110 mph.