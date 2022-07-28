Matthews International Reports Results for Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter

Financial Highlights:

  • Year-to-date consolidated sales of $1.31 billion; 5.9% higher than last year

  • Company remains on track for consolidated sales growth for fiscal 2022

  • Company lowers earnings outlook reflecting currency impacts/global market conditions

  • GAAP EPS of $0.09; non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.58 for fiscal 2022 third quarter

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022 and nine months ended June 30, 2022.

In discussing the results for the Company’s fiscal 2022 third quarter, Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“Our Company reported another quarter of solid sales performance, despite increasingly challenged global economic conditions, and, as a result, we remain on track to deliver consolidated sales growth for fiscal 2022.   We also expect to achieve this growth despite significant currency rate headwinds which have negatively impacted our year-to-date reported consolidated sales and adjusted EBITDA by $32.8 million and $6.2 million, respectively.   We continue to focus our efforts toward managing through these challenges, including inflation, supply chain disruptions, currency volatility and other geopolitical events, and it is important to acknowledge the hard work and contributions of our employees in achieving these results.

"Memorialization sales continued to be strong in the fiscal 2022 third quarter. The segment reported sales of $203.2 million for the current quarter compared to $184.3 million a year ago, representing an increase of 10.2%. The increase primarily reflected growth in the sales of cemetery memorial products, steady casket sales, and improved pricing, which was necessary to mitigate commodity cost and other inflationary cost increases.

“For the fiscal 2022 third quarter, the Industrial Technologies segment (which includes our energy storage solutions business) reported sales of $78.4 million, compared to $81.8 million a year ago. Currency rate changes had an unfavorable impact of $5.1 million on the segment’s sales compared to a year ago. On a constant currency basis, the segment reported another quarter of organic sales growth primarily reflecting higher warehouse automation and product identification sales. Year-to-date, sales for the Industrial Technologies segment have increased 15.2% over last year.
“The SGK Brand Solutions segment reported lower sales for the current quarter compared to the third fiscal quarter last year. The segment’s results were impacted by challenging market conditions, particularly in Europe, including a corresponding unfavorable effect on currency rates. Currency rate changes had an unfavorable impact of $10.9 million on the segment’s third quarter sales compared to a year ago.

“The pending acquisitions of OLBRICH GmbH and R+S Automotive GmbH represent an important part of our long-term strategy to provide turn-key processing equipment and services for the burgeoning electric vehicle business.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Consolidated Results (Unaudited)

($ in millions, except per share data)

Q3 FY2022

 

Q3 FY2021

 

Change

 

% Change

Sales

$

421.7

 

$

428.4

 

$

(6.7

)

 

(1.6)        %

Net income attributable to Matthews

$

2.9

 

$

3.4

 

$

(0.5

)

 

(13.8)        %

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.09

 

$

0.10

 

$

(0.01

)

 

(10.0)        %

Non-GAAP adjusted net income

$

17.8

 

$

29.3

 

$

(11.5

)

 

(39.2)        %

Non-GAAP adjusted EPS

$

0.58

 

$

0.91

 

$

(0.33

)

 

(36.3)        %

Adjusted EBITDA

$

46.0

 

$

60.0

 

$

(14.0

)

 

(23.3)        %

Note: See the attached tables for additional important disclosures regarding Matthews’ use of non-GAAP measures as well as reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to corresponding GAAP measures. Organic sales represent changes in sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, and changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Consolidated sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were $421.7 million, compared to $428.4 million for the same quarter a year ago, representing a decrease of $6.7 million, or 1.6%. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates were estimated to have an unfavorable impact of $17.6 million on fiscal 2022 third quarter sales compared to the prior year.

Net income attributable to the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $2.9 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.10 per share in the prior year. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, earnings for the fiscal 2022 third quarter were $0.58 per share, compared to $0.91 per share a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA (net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other adjustments) for the fiscal 2022 third quarter was $46.0 million, compared to $60.0 million a year ago. The decrease primarily reflected lower consolidated sales and the impacts of significant material cost increases (i.e. steel, lumber, copper), higher labor and freight costs, increased travel and entertainment costs, and other inflationary cost increases. These impacts were partially offset by the benefits of sales price increases and continued cost reduction efforts.

Fiscal 2022 Year-to-Date Consolidated Results (Unaudited)

($ in millions, except per share data)

YTD FY2022

 

YTD FY2021

 

Change

 

% Change

Sales

$

1,305.3

 

 

$

1,232.2

 

$

73.1

 

 

5.9         %

Net (loss) income attributable to Matthews

$

(18.8

)

 

$

6.6

 

$

(25.4

)

 

(385.7)        %

Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$

(0.60

)

 

$

0.21

 

$

(0.81

)

 

(385.7)        %

Non-GAAP adjusted net income

$

64.8

 

 

$

79.8

 

$

(15.0

)

 

(18.8)        %

Non-GAAP adjusted EPS

$

2.06

 

 

$

2.48

 

$

(0.42

)

 

(16.9)        %

Adjusted EBITDA

$

154.5

 

 

$

175.7

 

$

(21.2

)

 

(12.1)        %

Note: See the attached tables for additional important disclosures regarding Matthews’ use of non-GAAP measures as well as reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to corresponding GAAP measures. Organic sales represent changes in sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, and changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Consolidated sales for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 were $1.31 billion, compared to $1.23 billion a year ago, representing an increase of $73.1 million, or 5.9%.   The increase for fiscal 2022 reflected higher sales in both the Industrial Technologies and Memorialization segments. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates were estimated to have an unfavorable impact of $32.8 million on fiscal 2022 sales compared to the prior year.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 was $18.8 million, or $0.60 per share, compared to income of $6.6 million, or $0.21 per share in the prior year. The loss in the current year-to-date period primarily resulted from the settlement of the Company’s principal defined benefit pension plan in the fiscal 2022 first quarter and asset write-downs related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the fiscal 2022 second quarter.

On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, earnings for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 were $2.06 per share, compared to $2.48 per share a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 was $154.5 million, compared to $175.7 million a year ago. The impact of higher consolidated sales was offset by significant material cost increases, higher labor and freight costs, and other inflationary cost increases.

Outlook

Mr. Bartolacci further stated: “Based on our year-to-date results and current fourth quarter projections, we remain on track to deliver consolidated sales growth for fiscal 2022. Order rates in our growing Industrial Technologies segment remained solid through the fiscal 2022 third quarter, which are expected to support the segment’s organic growth objectives for the balance of fiscal 2022 and into next fiscal year. Additionally, while the COVID-related impact on death rates continued to subside, we currently project fiscal 2022 fourth quarter Memorialization sales to be relatively comparable with a year ago.”

“Market conditions, particularly in Europe, and the corresponding impact on currency rates are expected to continue to impact our businesses. In addition, inflation, supply chain issues and other geopolitical events are expected to persist and challenge our results. We will continue to implement actions in an effort to mitigate these challenges. As a result, based primarily on current European market conditions and the corresponding unfavorable impact on currency rates, we currently expect fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $200 million to $210 million.”

Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review its financial and operating results and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow. The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8471. The audio webcast can be monitored at www.matw.com. As soon as available after the call, a transcript of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.matw.com.

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of memorialization products, industrial technologies, and brand solutions. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, services and distributes high-tech custom energy storage, marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions.   The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and provide value.   The Company has approximately 11,000 employees in more than 26 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

Forward-looking Information

Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are included pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to be materially different from management’s expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct. Factors that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements principally include changes in domestic or international economic conditions, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, changes in the cost of materials used in the manufacture of the Company's products, changes in mortality and cremation rates, changes in product demand or pricing as a result of consolidation in the industries in which the Company operates, or other factors such as supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or labor cost increases, changes in product demand or pricing as a result of domestic or international competitive pressures, ability to achieve cost-reduction objectives, unknown risks in connection with the Company's acquisitions, cybersecurity concerns, effectiveness of the Company's internal controls, compliance with domestic and foreign laws and regulations, technological factors beyond the Company's control, impact of pandemics or similar outbreaks, or other disruptions to our industries, customers, or supply chains, the impact of global conflicts, such as the current war between Russia and Ukraine, and other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

Sales

$

421,719

 

 

$

428,380

 

 

(1.6) %

 

$

1,305,276

 

 

$

1,232,191

 

 

5.9

%

Cost of sales

 

(300,854

)

 

 

(291,122

)

 

3.3

%

 

 

(928,255

)

 

 

(828,424

)

 

12.1

%

Gross profit

 

120,865

 

 

 

137,258

 

 

(11.9) %

 

 

377,021

 

 

 

403,767

 

 

(6.6) %

Gross margin

 

28.7

%

 

 

32.0

%

 

 

 

 

28.9

%

 

 

32.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

(98,098

)

 

 

(104,947

)

 

(6.5) %

 

 

(302,610

)

 

 

(307,960

)

 

(1.7) %

Amortization of intangible assets

 

(11,804

)

 

 

(23,039

)

 

(48.8) %

 

 

(45,303

)

 

 

(61,190

)

 

(26.0) %

Operating profit

 

10,963

 

 

 

9,272

 

 

18.2

%

 

 

29,108

 

 

 

34,617

 

 

(15.9) %

Operating margin

 

2.6

%

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other deductions, net

 

(7,048

)

 

 

(8,231

)

 

(14.4) %

 

 

(50,290

)

 

 

(25,464

)

 

97.5

%

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

3,915

 

 

 

1,041

 

 

276.1

%

 

 

(21,182

)

 

 

9,153

 

 

(331.4) %

Income taxes

 

(1,040

)

 

 

2,325

 

 

(144.7) %

 

 

2,311

 

 

 

(2,627

)

 

188.0

%

Net income (loss)

 

2,875

 

 

 

3,366

 

 

(14.6) %

 

 

(18,871

)

 

 

6,526

 

 

(389.2) %

Non-controlling interests

 

18

 

 

 

(11

)

 

263.6

%

 

 

56

 

 

 

60

 

 

(6.7) %

Net income (loss) attributable to Matthews

$

2,893

 

 

$

3,355

 

 

(13.8) %

 

$

(18,815

)

 

$

6,586

 

 

(385.7) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share -- diluted

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

(10.0) %

 

$

(0.60

)

 

$

0.21

 

 

(385.7) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share -- non-GAAP (1)

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

(36.3) %

 

$

2.06

 

 

$

2.48

 

 

(16.9) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per share

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.215

 

 

2.3

%

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.645

 

 

2.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Shares

 

31,552

 

 

 

32,193

 

 

 

 

 

31,531

 

 

 

32,118

 

 

 

(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information provided in tables at the end of this release

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (2)
(In thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Memorialization

$

203,158

 

$

184,337

 

$

633,868

 

$

573,068

Industrial Technologies

 

78,443

 

 

81,832

 

 

230,928

 

 

200,538

SGK Brand Solutions

 

140,118

 

 

162,211

 

 

440,480

 

 

458,585

 

$

421,719

 

$

428,380

 

$

1,305,276

 

$

1,232,191


Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Memorialization

$

32,090

 

 

$

36,402

 

 

$

118,404

 

 

$

132,080

 

Industrial Technologies

 

11,809

 

 

 

12,173

 

 

 

33,377

 

 

 

23,446

 

SGK Brand Solutions

 

14,546

 

 

 

27,025

 

 

 

43,422

 

 

 

67,222

 

Corporate and Non-Operating

 

(12,421

)

 

 

(15,585

)

 

 

(40,656

)

 

 

(47,030

)

Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

46,024

 

 

$

60,015

 

 

$

154,547

 

 

$

175,718

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information provided in tables at the end of this release

(2) Effective in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company transferred its surfaces and engineered products businesses from the SGK Brand Solutions segment to the Industrial Technologies segment. This business segment change is consistent with internal management structure and reporting changes effective for fiscal 2022. Prior periods were revised to reflect retrospective application of this segment realignment.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

$

45,846

 

 

$

49,176

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

 

207,503

 

 

 

309,818

Inventories, net

 

 

 

211,161

 

 

 

189,088

Other current assets

 

 

 

134,119

 

 

 

76,083

Total current assets

 

 

 

598,629

 

 

 

624,165

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

 

209,110

 

 

 

223,707

Goodwill

 

 

 

754,649

 

 

 

773,787

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

 

213,371

 

 

 

261,542

Other long-term assets

 

 

 

128,930

 

 

 

148,877

Total assets

 

 

$

1,904,689

 

 

$

2,032,078

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, current maturities

 

 

$

3,364

 

 

$

4,624

Other current liabilities

 

 

 

306,427

 

 

 

349,601

Total current liabilities

 

 

 

309,791

 

 

 

354,225

Long-term debt

 

 

 

772,673

 

 

 

759,086

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

 

231,622

 

 

 

282,364

Total liabilities

 

 

 

1,314,086

 

 

 

1,395,675

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

 

590,603

 

 

 

636,403

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

 

$

1,904,689

 

 

$

2,032,078

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

Nine Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(18,871

)

 

$

6,526

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

80,163

 

 

 

97,919

 

Changes in working capital items

 

(8,393

)

 

 

(7,513

)

Other operating activities

 

31,468

 

 

 

9,925

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

84,367

 

 

 

106,857

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(40,597

)

 

 

(24,495

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(15,623

)

Other investing activities

 

1,668

 

 

 

17,211

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(38,929

)

 

 

(22,907

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Net payments from long-term debt

 

13,763

 

 

 

(49,024

)

Purchases of treasury stock

 

(33,986

)

 

 

(6,149

)

Dividends

 

(20,812

)

 

 

(20,856

)

Other financing activities

 

(2,741

)

 

 

(3,801

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(43,776

)

 

 

(79,830

)

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

(3,862

)

 

 

776

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

(2,200

)

 

$

4,896

 

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in this report are measures of financial performance that are not defined by GAAP, including, without limitation, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and EPS, net debt and net debt leverage ratio. The Company defines net debt leverage ratio as outstanding debt (net of cash) relative to adjusted EBITDA. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to assist in comparing its performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision-making by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company’s core operations including acquisition costs, ERP integration costs, strategic initiative and other charges (which includes non-recurring charges related to operational initiatives and exit activities), stock-based compensation and the non-service portion of pension and postretirement expense. Management believes that presenting non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because it (i) provides investors with meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company's core operations, (ii) permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, forecast, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate historical performance, and (iii) otherwise provides supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s results. The Company's calculations of its non-GAAP financial measures, however, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provided herein, provide investors with an additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company’s business that could not be obtained absent these disclosures.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income (loss)

$

2,875

 

 

$

3,366

 

 

$

(18,871

)

 

$

6,526

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

1,040

 

 

 

(2,325

)

 

 

(2,311

)

 

 

2,627

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

3,915

 

 

$

1,041

 

 

 

(21,182

)

 

 

9,153

 

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

18

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

56

 

 

 

60

 

Interest expense

 

6,659

 

 

 

6,748

 

 

 

19,426

 

 

 

21,709

 

Depreciation and amortization *

 

22,938

 

 

 

35,389

 

 

 

80,163

 

 

 

97,919

 

Strategic initiatives and other charges (1)**

 

7,290

 

 

 

7,213

 

 

 

17,863

 

 

 

23,498

 

Non-recurring / incremental coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") costs (2)***

 

301

 

 

 

1,993

 

 

 

2,204

 

 

 

4,689

 

Defined benefit plan termination related items (3)

 

(63

)

 

 

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

 

Asset write-downs, net (4)

 

(469

)

 

 

 

 

 

10,017

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

5,197

 

 

 

5,713

 

 

 

14,128

 

 

 

12,960

 

Non-service pension and postretirement expense (5)

 

238

 

 

 

1,929

 

 

 

31,588

 

 

 

5,730

 

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

46,024

 

 

$

60,015

 

 

$

154,547

 

 

$

175,718

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

10.9

%

 

 

14.0

%

 

 

11.8

%

 

 

14.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes certain non-recurring items associated with recent acquisition activities, costs associated with global ERP system integration efforts, certain non-recurring costs associated with productivity and cost-reduction initiatives intended to result in improved operating performance, profitability and working capital levels, and exchange losses associated with highly inflationary accounting.

(2) Includes certain non-recurring direct incremental costs (such as costs for purchases of computer peripherals and devices to facilitate working-from-home, additional personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies and services, etc.) incurred in response to COVID-19. This amount does not include the impact of any lost sales or underutilization due to COVID-19.

(3) Represents items associated with the termination of the Company's DB Plan, supplemental retirement plan and the defined benefit portion of the officers retirement restoration plan.

(4) Represents asset write-downs, net of recoveries within the SGK Brand Solutions segment.

(5) Non-service pension and postretirement expense includes interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortization of actuarial gains and losses, curtailment gains and losses, and settlement gains and losses. These benefit cost components are excluded from adjusted EBITDA since they are primarily influenced by external market conditions that impact investment returns and interest (discount) rates. Curtailment gains and losses and settlement gains and losses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA since they generally result from certain non-recurring events, such as plan amendments to modify future benefits or settlements of plan obligations. The service cost and prior service cost components of pension and postretirement expense are included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, since they are considered to be a better reflection of the ongoing service-related costs of providing these benefits. Please note that GAAP pension and postretirement expense or the adjustment above are not necessarily indicative of the current or future cash flow requirements related to these employee benefit plans.

* Depreciation and amortization was $5,835 and $5,838 for the Memorialization segment, $2,459 and $2,829 for the Industrial Technologies segment, $13,334 and $25,383 for the SGK Brand Solutions segment, and $1,310 and $1,339 for Corporate and Non-Operating, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Depreciation and amortization was $17,448 and $17,016 for the Memorialization segment, $7,643 and $8,449 for the Industrial Technologies segment, $51,119 and $68,492 for the SGK Brand Solutions segment, and $3,953 and $3,962 for Corporate and Non-Operating, for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
** Acquisition costs, ERP integration costs, and strategic initiatives and other charges were $902 and $484 for the Memorialization segment, $1,183 and $881 for the Industrial Technologies segment, $1,970 and $2,909 for the SGK Brand Solutions segment, and $3,235 and $2,939 for Corporate and Non-Operating, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Acquisition costs, ERP integration costs, and strategic initiatives and other charges were $2,090 and $1,279 for the Memorialization segment, $1,376 and $3,666 for the Industrial Technologies segment, $7,673 and $10,470 for the SGK Brand Solutions segment, and $6,724 and $8,083 for Corporate and Non-Operating, for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
*** Non-recurring/incremental COVID-19 costs were $225 and $1,333 for the Memorialization segment, $1 and $6 for the Industrial Technologies segment, $74 and $638 for the SGK Brand Solutions segment, and $1 and $16 for Corporate and Non-Operating, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Non-recurring/incremental COVID-19 costs were $1,268 and $3,223 for the Memorialization segment, $6 and $36 for the Industrial Technologies segment, $464 and $1,344 for the SGK Brand Solutions segment, and $466 and $86 for Corporate and Non-Operating, for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND EPS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

per share

 

 

per share

 

 

per share

 

 

per share

Net income (loss) attributable to Matthews

$

2,893

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

3,355

$

0.10

 

$

(18,815

)

$

(0.60

)

 

$

6,586

$

0.21

Strategic initiatives and other charges (1)

 

5,689

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

5,975

 

0.19

 

 

13,663

 

 

0.44

 

 

 

20,091

 

0.62

Non-recurring / incremental COVID-19 costs (2)

 

235

 

 

 

 

 

1,512

 

0.05

 

 

1,676

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

3,559

 

0.11

Defined benefit plan termination related items (3)

 

(46

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

355

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

Asset write-downs, net (4)

 

(353

)

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

9,955

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

 

Non-service pension and postretirement expense (5)

 

305

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

1,426

 

0.04

 

 

23,817

 

 

0.76

 

 

 

4,239

 

0.13

Amortization

 

9,034

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

17,050

 

0.53

 

 

34,158

 

 

1.08

 

 

 

45,281

 

1.41

Adjusted net income

$

17,757

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

29,318

$

0.91

 

$

64,809

 

$

2.06

 

 

$

79,756

$

2.48

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Adjustments to net income for non-GAAP reconciling items were calculated using an income tax rate of 21.7% and 24.6% for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and 26% for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021.

(1) Includes certain non-recurring items associated with recent acquisition activities, costs associated with global ERP system integration efforts, certain non-recurring costs associated with productivity and cost-reduction initiatives intended to result in improved operating performance, profitability and working capital levels, and exchange losses associated with highly inflationary accounting.

(2) Includes certain non-recurring direct incremental costs (such as costs for purchases of computer peripherals and devices to facilitate working-from-home, additional personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies and services, etc.) incurred in response to COVID-19. This amount does not include the impact of any lost sales or underutilization due to COVID-19.

(3) Represents items associated with the termination of the Company's DB Plan, supplemental retirement plan and the defined benefit portion of the officers retirement restoration plan.

(4) Represents asset write-downs, net of recoveries within the SGK Brand Solutions segment.

(5) Non-service pension and postretirement expense includes interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortization of actuarial gains and losses, curtailment gains and losses, and settlement gains and losses. These benefit cost components are excluded from adjusted EBITDA since they are primarily influenced by external market conditions that impact investment returns and interest (discount) rates. Curtailment gains and losses and settlement gains and losses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA since they generally result from certain non-recurring events, such as plan amendments to modify future benefits or settlements of plan obligations. The service cost and prior service cost components of pension and postretirement expense are included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, since they are considered to be a better reflection of the ongoing service-related costs of providing these benefits. Please note that GAAP pension and postretirement expense or the adjustment above are not necessarily indicative of the current or future cash flow requirements related to these employee benefit plans.

NET DEBT AND NET DEBT LEVERAGE RATIO RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, current maturities

$

3,364

 

 

 

$

4,624

 

Long-term debt

 

772,673

 

 

 

 

759,086

 

Total debt

 

776,037

 

 

 

 

763,710

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

 

(45,846

)

 

 

 

(49,176

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net Debt

$

730,191

 

 

 

$

714,534

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

206,579

 

 

 

$

227,750

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Debt Leverage Ratio

 

3.5

 

 

 

 

3.1

 

Matthews International Corporation
Corporate Office
Two NorthShore Center
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851
Phone: (412) 442-8200

 

Contact:

Steven F. Nicola

William D. Wilson

 

 

Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Senior Director, Corporate Development

 

 


