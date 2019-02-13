Matthews' alley-oop pass to Kapanen leads to a beauty goal

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Kasperi Kapanen was in a bit of a rut, scoring just one goal in 17 games before he found the back of the net Sunday night against the New York Rangers.

But the young Finn now has tallies in back-to-back contests, thanks to an absolute beauty of a pass from Auston Matthews on Tuesday night versus the Colorado Avalanche.

flip passes >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>pic.twitter.com/PCgI6BsK2F — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) February 13, 2019





With the game scoreless early in the first period, Matthews batted down a shot attempt from Colorado defenseman Samuel Girard and lobbed the puck in the air to the Avalanche blueline where Kapanen was waiting for the air-mailed delivery after he slipped behind the defence.

Kapanen made no mistake, firing a quick shot over Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov’s glove to give Toronto the 1-0 lead. The marker was Kapanen’s 17th goal, giving him 33 points on the season.

Kapanen was all over the ice early in this one as this pretty snipe came on his second breakaway in his first two shifts of the game. Not a bad way to get off the schneid.

