Matthew Williams Shares Sneak Peek at 1017 ALYX 9SM FW22 Footwear Lineup

Ahead of the brand's first show in Milan, Matthew Williams has unveiled an early look at 1017 ALYX 9SM's Fall/Winter 2022 footwear lineup.

Titled "FADE," the presentation will feature sculptural shoes, which are dressed in black with grooved creases across the upper. The futuristic design, reminiscent of Williams' Givenchy Monumental, will be accompanied by a series of sneakers, including high-top tumbled leather iterations as well as low-top silhouettes. In the images revealed so far, the kicks arrive in tonal black and white colorways, as well as versions with accent hues like red and yellow.

Peep the upcoming shoes above and below. 1017 ALYX 9SM's FW22 presentation is slated for 8 p.m. CET (2 p.m. EST) on January 14 on Instagram.

