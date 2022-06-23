Matthew M. Williams Presents a Personal Givenchy Collection for SS23

Creative director Matthew M. Willams took the personal and autobiographical route this Spring/Summer 2023 season for Givenchy's latest collection.

Presented during Paris Fashion Week Men's, the designer shared with Vogue that the pieces were inspired by different people around him. "Elements of, like, Melrose and California, where I spent time as a kid and I now take my son to shop. It’s what I observe of those communities, where it’s just going through my own personal filter," he added.

The runway show kicked off with monochromatic ensembles featuring easy-to-wear cargo silhouettes, face masks and outerwear. Bright pieces followed arriving in the form of motorcycle pants, knee-length shorts and tracksuits. “You know, I think everything about the brand is grounded in reality. I could see this guy, how he looks, existing on the street. And for me, that's a really modern approach to fashion," Williams said. The house's logo dominated a majority of the items including the jackets, tops, pants, bags and more.

Watch Givenchy's full SS23 runway show below.