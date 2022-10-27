Matthew Williams Named Advisory Partner By University of Colorado-Boulder

Matthew Williams, Branch President

Professional Community Management

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company and leading provider of community management services throughout Orange County, Los Angeles, and Riverside, is pleased to announce that branch president Matthew Williams, CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM® has been named as an advisory partner to the University of Colorado Boulder (CU) Leeds School of Business. As an advisory partner for the University’s Customer Experience Program, Williams will collaborate with other senior executives, CU faculty, and students to develop innovative strategies that are designed to provide future business leaders with the skills needed to strengthen their professional development.

“I am honored to be named as an advisory partner with the University of Colorado Boulder Customer Experience Program,” said Williams. “This is an amazing opportunity to work with a diverse team of highly respected leaders in the world of academia and business. Collectively, we are working to develop learning and educational initiatives that will help business leaders and young professionals better adapt to the growing requirements of today’s global economy."

“This is a tremendous achievement, and we are extremely proud of Matthew,” said Jessica Williams, CCAM-LS.AA®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa regional vice president. “It says a great deal about his capabilities as a leader and the depth of skills and experience that he brings to Associa’s executive team.”

