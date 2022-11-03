Matthew Vied responds: I care deeply about what is best for students.

I assumed it was a long shot to gain the endorsement of the Herald Leader for my FCPS School Board candidacy, but that fact did not assuage my disappointment in the justifications given. To question my interest in finding ways to solve problems requires a big assumption about my motivation for running. I can assure you that I have not committed to spending significant time away from my wife and kids to serve as a board member so that I can simply be a clanging cymbal for four years.

The assumption also ignores the realities on the ground. The fact is, as a community member, my opportunities for interaction with current District leadership are extremely limited, by design. How is one expected to both identify and solve problems in a span of just 60 seconds, 120 at best? Public comment sessions at Board Meetings are exercises in futility. But that didn’t stop me from attending and asking important questions; because I care deeply about what is best for students. Solving problems is an ever-present aspect of my day job. I am confident those skills will carry over to my service on the board.

Finally, to suggest that Ms. Spires is the wise choice because of her “willingness to stand up to the board majority” is bewildering at best. In the Herald Leader’s very own candidate profile, Ms. Spires identified “fixing a divided board” as a top priority. So what will it be: board unity or Ms. Spires as the lone voice of dissent? It can’t be both.

Matthew Vied is a candidate for the 4th District of the Fayette County School Board.