Matthew Vaughn teases upcoming “Kick-Ass” reboot and gives “Kingsman 3” update

The Hollywood writers' strike may be over, but the actors' labor struggle continues. While no members of the star-studded cast of Argylle — which includes Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, and Ariana DeBose — were able to make New York Comic Con's Saturday panel about the upcoming spy film, its director, Matthew Vaughn, did show up to look back on his 20-year career, unveil exclusive footage from Argylle, and also tease other projects on the horizon.

After Argylle hits theaters in February, Vaughn's attention will shift to a reboot of Kick-Ass and a continuation of Kingsman — two movie franchises he adapted from the comics and ideas of writer Mark Millar.

"Kick-Ass changed people's perception of what a superhero film is. We're doing it again," Vaughn said during the panel. "None of the other characters from the other Kick-Ass are in it, though we'd like to have them back after the reboot. I can't really talk about it, but it's fun!"

Daniel Smith/Universal Pictures/Everett Collection, Jaap Buitendijk/ 20th Century Fox Film Corp, Everett Collection Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 'Kick-Ass'; Taron Egerton in 'Kingsman: The Secret Service'

The original 2010 Kick-Ass film starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Dave Lizewski, an ordinary teenager who sets out to become a superhero despite his total lack of extraordinary powers. Though Vaughn is keeping mum about what a reboot could look like, a blueprint already exists. In 2018, Millar and artist John Romita Jr. started a new Kick-Ass comic series with a totally different protagonist: Patience Lee, a Black military veteran and mother who slapped on the same green costume to fight the good fight.

"The big difference is that she's immensely capable," Millar told EW in 2018. "Their personalities are just completely different, and being in her 30s and a mother gives the whole thing a completely different edge too. This is a military vet as opposed to a bored schoolboy."

With the project in such an early stage, we don't know who might star as Patience Lee — if that is indeed the protagonist Vaughn chooses for the reboot. But as noted during the NYCC panel, Vaughn does have a stellar track record when it comes to spotting talent. Studios haven't always listened to him; Vaughn recalled wanting to cast Howard in Stardust (shortly before she joined Spider-Man 3) and trying out John Boyega and Daniel Kaluuya for Kingsman: The Secret Service before they broke big.

Amazon The second iteration of Mark Millar and John Romita Jr.'s 'Kick-Ass' comic unveiled a new protagonist, Patience Lee

The lead actor he ultimately cast for Kingsman, Taron Egerton, had never been on a film set before — though he proved to be such a natural that Vaughn has continued working with him ever since (he said not directing the Elton John biopic Rocketman, which starred Egerton as the singer, is one of his biggest regrets of his career).

When asked if the Kingsman franchise has reached its end after a sequel and the World War I–set prequel The King's Man, Vaughn gave an emphatic "no, no, no" to rapturous applause from the audience. Along with the Kick-Ass reboot, Kingsman 3 is definitely on his to-do list.

"We've got to get on with Kingsman 3 because I was joking that Colin [Firth] is going to end up being a portrait on the side while Taron is Arthur," Vaughn said. "So we are working on that at the moment."

Clearly, Vaughn has a lot on his plate. In the meantime, check out the trailer for Argylle below.

