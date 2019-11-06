Flames' Matthew Tkachuk sets franchise points record

Tkachuk broke Dan Quinn's long-standing record on Tuesday night. (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

Between his saga with Drew Doughty and the jaw-dropping goal he scored last week, Matthew Tkachuk’s name has been in the news an awful lot lately, and it was once again on Tuesday night.

Tkachuk scored two goals against the Arizona Coyotes — including one in the late stages of overtime (no, this is not a drill) — to carve his name into the Flames’ record books as the player with the most points prior to the age of 22.

UPDATE: Tkachuk scores OT winner to set the #Flames record. https://t.co/7hYLBtaK9V — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 6, 2019

The record was previously held by Dan Quinn who played for the Flames in the mid-1980s.

Tkachuk, who doesn’t turn 22 until Dec. 11, has racked up 192 points (80 goals, 112 assists) in 242 games in his young career. He’s off to a hot start this season with 18 points in 18 games.

