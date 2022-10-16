Matthew Stafford's pick-6 vs. Panthers ties him for second-most in NFL history

Jason Owens
·1 min read
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Stafford stands in elite company near the top of a list that's stacked with Hall of Famers. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford etched his name alongside Dan Marino in the NFL record books on Sunday.

He'd probably prefer to avoid this association with the Hall of Famer. The Rams quarterback launched a second-down pass in Cooper Kupp's direction against the Carolina Panthers. It instead landed in the hands of Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson, who returned the interception 30 yards for a touchdown.

The pick-6 was the 29th of his career, moving him into a tie with Marino for the second-most in NFL history. He now stands three behind Brett Favre, who tops the list with 32. Joe Namath (28), Drew Brees (27) and Peyton Manning (27) round out the top five.

It's elite company. Just not the way Stafford would like to join them.

The pick-6 continues a trend that's plagued Stafford in recent seasons. Since 2020, Stafford has thrown nine of them, more than double anyone else in the NFL. Four other players are tied with four in the same time span.

Interceptions of any kind have been a problem for Stafford, even during the Rams' run to the Super Bowl win last season. He led the league in 2021 with 17 interceptions thrown. His interception on Sunday was his eighth, which was good for the league lead at the time.

