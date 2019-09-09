Matthew Stafford tried to throw the game away, but Cards CB Tramaine Brock dropped it

If Arizona Cardinals cornerback Tramaine Brock caught a pass that was right in his hands, Matthew Stafford would have never heard the end of it.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

The Detroit Lions and Cardinals were headed toward a sure tie in the final seconds of overtime when disaster almost struck for Detroit. Stafford’s careless pass went right to Brock. All Brock had to do was secure the catch that was right in his hands, run a couple yards out of bounds, and the Cardinals would have been setting up for a game-winning field goal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And Brock dropped it.

Not all cornerbacks are known for their hands, and this was a bad drop. The ball fell to the ground with five seconds left, and the game ended up in a 27-27 tie.

The reaction of the Cardinals sideline, which goes from the moment of thinking they just stole a win in overtime to the devastation of seeing the ball hit the ground, is priceless.

The Cardinals can’t be too upset at a tie, having fought back from a 24-6 deficit to send the game to overtime. But Brock and his teammates will think about what could have been.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford almost threw an overtime interception that would have lost Sunday's game. (Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: