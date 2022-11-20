Matthew Stafford leaves game vs. Saints after sack, evaluated for concussion again

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford left early on Sunday afternoon to be evaluated for a concussion. (AP/Butch Dill)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford left Sunday’s game in New Orleans to be evaluated for a concussion.

Stafford took several notable hits in their game with the Saints, including a big sack midway through the third quarter. He was slow to get up and was evaluated on the sidelines before he walked back to the locker room.

Matt Stafford is in concussion protocol again pic.twitter.com/xu4sqbv8ZY — alex (@highlghtheaven) November 20, 2022

Bryce Perkins entered the game in Stafford’s place, as backup John Wolford is out with a neck injury.

Stafford missed the Rams’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week while in concussion protocol, something that apparently happened in their Week 9 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was cleared from protocols on Friday, however, and started on Sunday normally.

The Rams were trailing the Saints 24-14 after the third quarter.

