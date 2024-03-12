Matthew Perry's Trust Has Odd Woody Allen Connection: Reports

The will of the late “Friends” icon Matthew Perry stipulated that most of his assets would be placed in a trust named after a Woody Allen character, according to a legal filing cited by several outlets on Monday.

Perry expressed his wish that the trust be called the “Alvy Singer Living Trust,” named for Allen’s alter ego in “Annie Hall,” People reported.

Perry once called watching “Annie Hall” with his mother his “absolute favorite childhood memory.”

The actor’s mom, Suzanne Morrison, and father, John Perry, are listed as beneficiaries, as are his half-sister Caitlin Morrison and former girlfriend Rachel Dunn, whom he dated in the aughts, according to People.

TMZ noted that while documents valued his personal property at around $1 million, that figure excludes assets already in the trust. Translated: That doesn’t reflect his true wealth.

According to Page Six, the $1,030,000 in personal property was “not limited to jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles.”

Perry also determined in his will, which was created in 2009, that any children he may have would not be entitled to his property ― a moot point given that he had no kids, TMZ wrote.

A hearing of the will is scheduled for April 10 in Los Angeles, Page Six reported.

Perry, who died in October at age 54, was honored during the Oscars’ “In Memoriam” segment on Sunday after being memorialized at the Emmys in January.

Matthew Perry, right, named his trust after Woody Allen's character Alvy Singer in "Annie Hall." Getty

