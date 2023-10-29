Matthew Perry's Friends Co-Stars Lead Tributes After Actor's Untimely Death

Matthew Perry's ' Friends' co-stars, peers, and fans have been paying tribute. Credit - David M. Benett / Getty Images

Actor Matthew Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, Oct. 28. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 54 year-old was discovered unresponsive in his hot tub. Local police are investigating and the cause of death is, at present, unknown. A source is quoted as telling the publication that no foul play is suspected. Since news broke of the sitcom star’s untimely passing, Perry’s acting peers, along with fans across the world, have been paying tribute.

Perry is a household name in Hollywood, best known for his portrayal of the ever-sarcastic, yet lovable, Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends. The actor, who held dual citizenship between the U.S. and Canada, portrayed the iconic role for 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004. Perry also enjoyed a career on the big screen, starring in films such as The Whole Nine Yards [2000] and 17 Again [2009]. The actor released his much-anticipated memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, in 2022. Within the best-seller, Perry opened up about his highly-documented battle with addiction, detailing his grueling trips to rehab, interventions, and the multiple surgeries he had to endure after his health began to decline as a result of his lifestyle.

In 2021, after years of anticipation, the core six Friends castmates reunited for a TV special. Although Perry almost missed the reunion, due to needing emergency dental surgery, he made it for the James Corden-presented special. During the reunion, Perry praised the show and his bond with the cast. Becoming emotional, he revealed that even after the series ended, if he bumped into any of his co-stars at events, he’d spend the rest of the evening speaking solely to them, as was the power of their bond. Perry’s main castmates—Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc—all nodded in agreement at his words.

While Perry’s fellow Friends leads have yet to publicly comment on his death, other cast members from the show have taken to social media to share their condolences. Maggie Wheeler, who famously played Chandler’s on-off girlfriend Janice (remembered for her unique laugh) shared a picture of her and Perry, in character, on her Instagram. “What a loss. The world will miss you, Mathew Perry,” she wrote. “The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.” Fans were quick to comment, many responding with Friends references relating to Chandler and Janice’s much-debated relationship.

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) October 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Morgan Fairchild, who portrayed Chandler’s mom Nora, posted her condolences on X (formerly Twitter). “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son,’ Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock,” she wrote. Referencing Perry’s actor father, she continued: “I’m sending love and condolences to his friends and family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road and Falcon Crest.”

Actress Paget Brewster, who played Chandler’s girlfriend Kathy in Season 4 of Friends, praised the actor for how he treated her. “I’m so very sad to hear about Matthew Perry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after,” she wrote on X. “Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though… He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.”

Warner Bros., the production company behind Friends, also paid tribute, describing Perry as a “true gift to us all” and sending love to his family, loved ones, and fans.

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, shared a poignant message, too. Perry’s mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, served as a press secretary for the Prime Minister’s father, Pierre Trudeau, who previously served as prime minister himself. “Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them,” Justin wrote. “Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved, and you will be missed.”

Below, see some of the other tributes paid to the comedic actor, as Perry’s peers and fans try to process his passing.

I had the honor of working with this man for 9 months on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. He was as funny off screen as he was on screen. He was really kind to me: I had one week where I was having difficulty with something at work and he came up to me and told me not to worry… pic.twitter.com/vsO8nJ4lrv — Lucy Davis (@RealLucyDavis) October 29, 2023

Adele paused her Vegas show to pay tribute to Matthew Perry on Saturday night.



Around Hollywood, Selma Blair, Mira Sorvino and more posted tributes to the “Friends” star on social media. Here’s what they had to say: https://t.co/A8aRhRLKZ0#SNL #Friends #ChandlerBing pic.twitter.com/Zv89QAQAdR — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 29, 2023

