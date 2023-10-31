Who Is Matthew Perry's Ex-Fiancée? All About Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry announced his engagement to Molly Hurwitz in November 2020, but the former couple split seven months later

While Matthew Perry never married, he did have a three-year relationship with his ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz.

The Friends star proposed to Hurwitz in November 2020 after two years of dating. However, they split seven months later, with the actor telling PEOPLE in a statement, "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them."

On Oct. 28, 2023, Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home. He was 54 years old. A few days after the news of his death broke, Hurwitz opened up about her “profound” relationship with the actor on social media.

“He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented,” she wrote on Instagram of her former fiancé. "As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together."

“‘F---, I was so good!!!’ ” she recalled him saying. “‘See what I did there???’ ”

The literary manager went on to reflect more on their time together, calling the late actor “complicated" and saying she has "tremendous gratitude" for their relationship.

So who is Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée? Here’s everything to know about Molly Hurwitz and her past relationship with the late actor.

She is from New York

Hurwitz is from New York and has often posted about her upbringing and education in the city. In June 2015, she shared a picture on Instagram of herself sitting on a stoop in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, writing, “My childhood. I miss stoops.”

She later posted a letter that her kindergarten teacher presumably wrote to her parents about her positive behavior in school.

Per her LinkedIn, Hurwitz attended high school in Brooklyn, graduating from Poly Prep Country Day School in 2008. Hurwitz then studied media, culture and communication at New York University, where she graduated as an honors scholar in 2012.

She is a literary manager

Hurwitz began her career at ICM, where she trained in comedy, TV and film. She moved to Zero Gravity in 2017 and to focus on managing comedy writers.

In April 2023, Hurwitz began working for Thruline as a literary manager, Deadline announced.

“We are so pleased to welcome Molly to Thruline,” Thruline partner Ron West told the outlet. “Her passion for comedy, and for her clients, was clear from the moment we met her.”

According to Deadline, she brought clients like The Simpsons’ Bill Oakley and Call Me Kat’s Chelsea Myers along with her.

She and Perry started dating in 2018

DIGGZY/JP / SplashNews.com Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz.

Though Hurwitz and Perry began dating in 2018, their relationship wasn’t confirmed until early 2020 when the talent manager posted a sweet tribute to the actor for their second Valentine’s Day together.

“Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer,” she wrote in a since-deleted post, referring to Perry only joining Instagram earlier that month. “HVD to my favorite.”

They got engaged in November 2020

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Seven months after her Valentine’s Day post, Perry proposed to Hurwitz, and she said yes.

“I decided to get engaged," he told PEOPLE. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Perry posted Hurwitz on his Instagram for the first time a few weeks later as she donned his limited-edition Friends merchandise line.

Hurwitz held her hair up with both hands as she wore a shirt that read, “Could this BE any more of a T-shirt?" which is a twist on Perry’s character Chandler Bing’s iconic catchphrase.

"You don't have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free," Perry captioned the since-deleted post.

She and Perry ended their engagement in June 2021

In June 2021, weeks after the Friends reunion aired, Perry told PEOPLE that he and Hurwitz had split.

"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," Perry said in a statement. "I wish Molly the best."

The following day, Hurwitz was spotted walking her dogs without her engagement ring.

While he never elaborated on the breakup, he and Hurwitz deleted photos of each other on their social media accounts.

She honored Perry on Instagram after his death

Mike Pont/WireImage

Days after the actor's death, Hurwitz posted a picture of Perry’s silhouette looking over a European cityscape on Instagram and reminisced on their "profound" relationship.

“We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical,” she wrote, referring to their time rewatching Friends together.

She added that she knew Perry in “a very different way, too.”

“While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known,” she said. “No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

Hurwitz also called Al-Anon (support groups for people who have been impacted by another person's alcoholism) an "invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease," referencing Perry's struggle with substance abuse.

She concluded the note, “Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication)."

