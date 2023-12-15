Matthew Perry's cause of death revealed

The beloved "Friends" star died from "acute effects of ketamine," according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner's Office.

Matthew Perry's cause of death has been revealed as "acute effects of ketamine."

According to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office obtained by EW, drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects were also contributing factors in Perry's death. (Buprenorphine is a prescription medication that is used to treat opioid use disorder.)

The report says the actor was receiving ketamine infusion therapy, and that his last treatment was about a week and a half before his death. The document also states that Perry's death was caused by an "unknown route of drug intake," and that "the main lethal effects" were from "cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression."

The beloved Friends star was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles on Oct. 28 and pronounced dead at the scene. He was 54. Authorities said at the time that there was no indication of foul play.



A five-time Emmy nominee, Perry was best known for his role as the sarcastic but sweet Chandler Bing on NBC's Friends, which became ratings hit and a cultural phenomenon during its 10-season run from 1994 to 2004.

Perry reunited with his Friends costars — Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc — for a 2021 Max reunion special, where he spoke of their everlasting bond. "The best way that I can describe it is after the show was over, at a party or any kind of social gathering, if one of us bumped into each other, that was it," he said. "That was the end of the night. You just sat with the person all night long and that was it."

In the aftermath of Perry's death, the core Friends cast released a joint statement saying, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew." They added, "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Perry's other screen credits included the films Fools Rush In, 17 Again, The Whole Nine Yards, and Almost Heroes, and the TV shows Mr. Sunshine, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The Odd Couple, and Go On. Last year Perry published a memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which chronicles his time in Hollywood and his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction.

