Matthew Perry's Autopsy Is Complete, Pending Toxicology Results, Medical Examiner Says

PEOPLE confirmed the 'Friends' actor died on Saturday at age 54

Matthew Perry's untimely death is still an ongoing investigation.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that an autopsy has been completed and results are pending a toxicology report, which can take weeks to come through.

An online record has the status of Perry's cause of death currently listed as "deferred" since it's "pending additional investigation."

PEOPLE has also confirmed that the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division is handling Perry's death investigation, and "foul play is not suspected at this time." They declined to comment on what may or may not have been recovered on the scene, as "the investigation is ongoing."

Perry died on Saturday at age 54. The late actor's family commented on the "tragic" situation in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

Related: Remembering Matthew Perry's Life and Career in Photos

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family said. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to PEOPLE that first responders arrived at the residence at 4:07 p.m. Saturday

"An adult male patient was deceased prior to first response arrival," an LAFD spokesperson told PEOPLE. "The patient was found by a bystander who had repositioned the victim where the head was out of water" in a freestanding jacuzzi. "Firefighters pulled the victim out of the jacuzzi and did a quick medical assessment to find he was deceased."

Mike Pont/WireImage Matthew Perry attends the AOL Build series to discuss 'The Odd Couple' at AOL Studios in New York on April 5, 2016, in New York City.

Per TMZ, sources said first responders were called to the residence for cardiac arrest and that no drugs were found at the scene. The news outlet also obtained 911 dispatch audio in which "drowning" is referenced.

Story continues

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told PEOPLE that officers responded to a call at Perry's residence regarding the death of a male in his 50s. However, they would not confirm the individual's identity.

Related: Matthew Perry's Most Memorable Friends Moments as Chandler Bing

Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 to 2004 for 10 seasons. He earned an Emmy nomination for his efforts in 2002.

His many other prominent roles across television and film included Ally McBeal, The West Wing, Fools Rush In and 17 Again.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty The cast of 'Friends' is pictured in a promotional photo.

Illustrious career aside, Perry endured a long struggle with addiction. He, at one terrifying point, was taking 55 Vicodin a day and weighed 128 lbs.

"I didn't know how to stop," he said in his 2022 PEOPLE cover story, which was tied to the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. "The disease and the addiction is progressive, so it gets worse and worse as you grow older."

Of reaching a good place in his sobriety, Perry added, "I'm most surprised with my resilience. The way that I can bounce back from all this torture and awfulness."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.