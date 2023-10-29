Matthew Perry Tribute Special to Air on Nick at Nite

Nick at Nite will air “Matthew Perry: Thanks for Being a Friend” on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 10 p.m. ET.

The tribute special will feature never-before-seen interviews with Perry, behind-the-scenes moments from the “Friends” set and highlights of Perry on the hit NBC sitcom.

Following the conclusion of the special at 10:30 p.m., Nick at Nite will air fan-favorite episodes of “Friends” featuring Perry, which will continue all next week through Sunday, Nov. 5, beginning at 10 p.m.

Perry, who gained international recognition for his role as Chandler Bing on “Friends,” died Saturday at the age of 54. The actor was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.

“Friends” was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the sitcom with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Crane, Kauffman and Bright issued a joint statement following the news of Perry’s death: “He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us,” the statement reads. “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

The “Friends” co-creators and EP concluded their statement by saying, “We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

