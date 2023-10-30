Matthew Perry Tribute Added to Friends Season Premieres on Max
In the wake of Matthew Perry’s death on Saturday, Max has added a tribute to the actor on key Friends episodes.
“In memory of Matthew Perry, 1969-2023,” reads the tribute card, which appears at the start of all 10 season premiere episodes on the streaming service.
Perry, best known for playing the sarcastic Chandler Bing on the beloved NBC sitcom, was discovered unresponsive in the jacuzzi at his Los Angeles-area home on Oct. 28. TMZ initially reported that his cause of death was drowning, but that has not been confirmed. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has since updated its case online to state that Perry’s cause of death has been “deferred”; this usually means that an autopsy has been performed, but the examiner needs additional time to investigate. A spokesperson also told People on Sunday that the results are pending a toxicology report, which could take several weeks to complete.
Although Perry’s five main Friends co-stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — have yet to comment publicly on Perry’s death, other tributes have poured in since his passing at the age of 54.
“He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words,” said Friends exec producers Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin Bright in a joint statement. “From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”
Maggie Wheeler (who played Chandler’s occasional love interest Janice) and Morgan Fairchild (who guest-starred as Chandler’s mom several times) were also among the Friends alumni to honor Perry; read their remembrances here.
In addition to his decade-long run on Friends, Perry’s TV credits included NBC’s Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, CBS’ Odd Couple reboot and the short-lived sitcoms Mr. Sunshine (on ABC) and Go On (on NBC).
