Matthew Perry Says Salma Hayek Asked Him to 'Spoon a Little Bit' on Set of Fools Rush In

Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek Warner Bros luncheon at ShoWest March 10, 1999 Las Vegas, Nevada Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek The Warner Bros. luncheon at ShoWest convention.

Bei/Shutterstock Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek in 1999

Matthew Perry is writing about how he remembers Salma Hayek once suggesting they get close to play love interests in Fools Rush In.

In his forthcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old Friends alum writes that Hayek, 56, had an unorthodox suggestion as they collaborated to play lovers in the 1997 romantic comedy.

"She came into my trailer at the start of the shoot and said, 'Let's just spoon a little bit,' " Perry writes, per Entertainment Weekly.

He adds that the actress "tried her best" with the tactic to get him out of his comfort zone — so he could "tap into real feelings and to be more of a leading man than a funny sitcom actor."

Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek enter a home in a scene from the film 'Fools Rush In', 1997.

Columbia Pictures/Getty Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek in in Fools Rush In (1997)

At her purported suggestions of spooning, Perry recalls in the book, "I did my best Chandler impression — the double-take-and-sardonic-stare thing — and said, 'Oh, okay! Let's just spoon a little bit!' "

According to Perry, EW reports, the actor also writes Hayek's "long-winded ideas weren't always helpful" when it came to filming their scenes together, like one where his character is "professing [his] love" for hers.

"She suggested that we don't look at each other — rather, we should look out at our future together," Perry writes. "After listening to this nonsense for about 20 minutes, I finally said, 'Listen, Salma.' I said, 'I'm telling you I love you in this scene. You look wherever you want, but I'm going to be looking at you.' "

Reps for Hayek did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Beloved for his portrayal of fan-favorite character Chandler Bing on Friends, Perry is gearing up to release Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which details his life's journey filled with incredible highs and shattering lows.

"I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again," he told PEOPLE exclusively in a recent cover story. "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down."

Perry added, "And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing is available everywhere books are sold on Tuesday.