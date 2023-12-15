Matthew Perry Was 'Reportedly Clean for 19 Months' Before His Death: Coroner's Report

The 'Friends' actor was open about his addiction struggles, and had quit smoking before his death in October, per the medical examiner, but "acute effects of ketamine" were determined to have caused his death

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was "reportedly clean for 19 months" before his death, according to an autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE from the Los Angeles County Coroner.

The Friends alum was practicing ketamine infusion therapy and his last treatment took place "one and a half weeks before" his death, the report stated. However, the coroner noted that "the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less."

Ketamine is a "dissociative anesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects," per the US Drug Enforcement Administration. It "distorts the perception of sight and sound and makes the user feel disconnected and not in control," and "can induce a state of sedation (feeling calm and relaxed), immobility, relief from pain, and amnesia."

Dave Benett/Getty Matthew Perry

The autopsy stated that Perry died due to acute effects of the drug. Drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects (a medication used to treat opioid use disorder) were also listed as contributing factors in his death, which was ruled accidental.

His death occurred by "unknown route of drug intake" and he was found unresponsive "in a residential pool," according to the coroner. While there were prescription medications and loose pills present at Perry's residence, the autopsy indicated that there were "none reported near the pool," nor any drugs "found adjacent to the pool."

The autopsy also noted that there were no signs of fatal trauma or no foul play suspected.

"At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression," the coroner states in the report. "Drowning contributes due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness."

Mike Pont/WireImage Matthew Perry

On Oct. 28, Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home. He was 54.

Over the course of his life, the 17 Again star was vocal about his struggles with addiction. In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he opened up about his journey with sobriety and the sense of pride he felt about staying clean.

“I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side again,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober—and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction—to write it all down. I was pretty certain that it would help people if I did.”

Before his untimely death, the late actor was making plans to establish a foundation to help those with addiction issues. Perry's family ultimately carried out those plans by establishing a foundation in his name after his death.



If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

