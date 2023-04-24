Matthew Perry to remove Keanu Reeves reference from his memoir

ITV

Matthew Perry has confirmed the infamous Keanu Reeves references in his memoir will be removed from future editions.

Last year, the Friends actor released his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which included jokes aimed at the John Wick star.

When writing about actors who have died, including Reeves's close friend River Phoenix, Perry seemed to question why The Matrix star was still alive.

"Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" one excerpt read.

A similar joke was made in connection to Chris Farley's death in 1997, with Perry detailing his reaction when learning of the comedian's passing.

"I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston's dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us," he wrote.

Perry acknowledged his faux pas while speaking at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this past weekend, saying he will apologise to Reeves if he bumps into him.

"I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do," the actor said (via Los Angeles Times). "I pulled [Keanu Reeves's] name because I live on the same street. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it."

"If I run into the guy, I'll apologise," he then said. "It was just stupid."

This isn't the first time Perry, best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing on Friends, has addressed the incident.

Last October, the actor apologised after facing backlash for the jokes at Reeves's expense, saying he should've used his own name instead.

"I’m actually a big fan of Keanu," he told Deadline.

"I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologise. I should have used my own name instead."

