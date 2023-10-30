Friends cast remain silent on Matthew Perry’s death

According to sources, the Friends cast are 'reeling' about the death of their 'brother' - HO/Reuters

The cast of Friends have yet to break their silence on the death of their co-star Matthew Perry.

According to sources, the cast are “reeling” about the death of their “brother”, and did not see it coming.

Co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and director Kevin Bright issued a joint statement following the actor’s suspected drowning on Saturday.

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” they said in a statement given to Deadline. “It still seems impossible.”

David Schwimmer was photographed making a peace sign outside of his New York City home on Sunday, while a source close to Lisa Kudrow reportedly said the actress suspects he may have died after taking medication which responded badly to the hot temperature of the water he was found dead in.

Perry’s initial post-mortem results returned inconclusive on Monday, according to US media reports.

Further investigations have now been requested, including a toxicology report.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner is reported to have said that although an official conclusion is not likely to be released for several weeks, Perry’s body is ready to be released to the family.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a radio call at 4.07pm local time on Saturday for a death investigation of a male in his 50s. The call was treated as a water rescue.

Perry’s body was found in a hot tub at his home, according to unnamed sources cited by the Los Angeles Times.

No drugs were found at the scene, sources said, and Cap Scot Williams, who leads the city’s police robbery homicide division that is investigating Perry’s death, said foul play is not suspected.

The actor was best known for playing Chandler Bing on the American sitcom Friends between 1994 and 2004.

Perry’s personal life was blighted by addiction from 1997 when he became addicted to pain medication after a jet skiing accident. He later claimed to not remember three years of his time on Friends and to spending over $9m on his fight to stay sober.

Story continues

He was open about his struggles and had expressed the hope that he would be remembered for the work he had done to help fellow addicts.

The 54-year-old’s parents have said they are “heartbroken” following the “tragic loss” of their son.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend,” they said in a statement.

Perry leaves behind his 82-year-old father John Bennett Perry, his mother Suzanne Perry, and a stepfather, Keith Morrison.

Perry never married and is said to have shared a close bond with his family, consisting of five step-brothers and sisters.

Former school friend Justin Trudeau, actor Viola Davis and singer Adele were among those who paid tribute to the actor.