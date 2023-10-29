Matthew Perry death – latest: Reactions pour in as Friends star reported dead aged 54

Matthew Perry arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov 17, 2022 (2022 Invision)

Tributes have begun pouring in from around the world for the actor Matthew Perry, who is reported to have died at the age of 54.

The actor, best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, according to multiple US media reports. Police were called to his home at 4pm and found Perry unresponsive, law enforcement sources were quoted as saying.

No initial signs of foul play were found and the authorities continue their investigations, the reports said. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Independent that officers were called to the home but declined to comment further.

Actors Selma Blair, Paget Brewster, Maggie Wheeler, Yvette Nicole Brown were among those paying tribute to the Friends star.

“I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after,” wrote Paget Brewster, who played the character Kathy alongside Perry in season four of Friends.

“Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though... He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.”

Warner Bros TV, which produced ‘Friends’, pays tribute to Matthew Perry

03:19 , Anuj Pant

Warner Bros TV, which produced Friends, has paid tribute to Matthew Perry on social media.

“We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing,” said the Instagram post. “He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.”

Mira Sorvino pays tribute to Matthew Perry’s ‘singular wit’

03:15 , Anuj Pant

Actor Mira Sorvino starred with Matthew Perry in the 1994 movie Parallel Lives.

On X/Twitter, Sorvino paid tribute to her co-star by reminiscing about his “singular wit”.

“Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!”

Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 29, 2023

Paget Brewster says Matthew Perry ‘already too busy making everyone laugh up there’

03:09 , Anuj Pant

Story continues

Paget Brewster, who played Kathy in season four of Friends, mourned Perry’s death in a post on X/Twitter.

“I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after,” she wrote.

“Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.”

I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) October 29, 2023

Friends star Matthew Perry dead aged 54, reports say

03:03 , Anuj Pant

Matthew Perry has died at age 54, according to reports.

The actor beloved for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles-area home on Saturday, the LA Times and TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Police were called to the home at around 4pm and found Perry unresponsive, the sources said. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Independent that officers were called to the home but declined to comment further.

There were no initial signs of foul play, sources said. The investigation is ongoing.

Perry was born in 1969 to father John Bennett Perry, an actor, and mother Suzanne Marie Langford in Plymouth, Massachusetts. He spent his childhood between Montreal, Canada, and Los Angeles.

Megan Sheets has more.

Friends star Matthew Perry dead aged 54, reports say

02:59 , Anuj Pant

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog as reactions pour in to the reported death of Friends actor Matthew Perry.