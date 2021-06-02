Matthew Perry announces break up from Molly Hurwitz days after Friends reunion

(Getty Images)

Mathew Perry has revealed his engagement has been called off days after the Friends Reunion.

The actor, 51, has been dating literary manager Molly Hurwitz, 29, since 2018, and proposed in November 2020.

Perry announced they had separated in a statement to People, which read: “Sometimes things just don't work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.”

He previously described Hurwitz as “the greatest woman on the face of the planet”.

Perry has never been married before. His previous relationship was with Masters of Sex actor Lizzy Caplan.

The Independent has contacted Perry for comment.

Perry recently prompted fan concern ahead of the broadcast of the high-profile reunion of the Friends cast, which was broadcast on Thursday 27 May.

Viewers of the episode’s trailer stated he was “slurring” his words and appeared “dazed”, with director Ben Winston later defending the actor from the “unkind” claims.

However, a source close to the Chandler Bing actor said this was due to him requiring emergency dental surgery hours before cameras were due to begin rolling.

Perry has previously spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction over the years.

Reports emerged that the actor had checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic on two occasions while filming Friends in 1997 and 2001.

In a 2013 interview, he told People: “I had a big problem with alcohol and pills and I couldn’t stop. Eventually things got so bad that I couldn’t hide it, and then everybody knew.”

He once said there were “seasons” of Friends he cannot recall filming.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.

