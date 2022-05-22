Matthew Mott risks it all to try being white-ball saviour for England’s men

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Geoff Lemon in Melbourne
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Matthew Mott
    Australian cricketer
  • Eoin Morgan
    Eoin Morgan
    English cricketer
<span>Photograph: Simon Galloway/PA</span>
Photograph: Simon Galloway/PA

In some ways it seems strange for Matthew Mott to decide that this is the moment to move jobs. Since 2015 he has been building the Australian women’s cricket team into a canary-yellow juggernaut, bristling with firepower on every deck.

Faster bowlers, bigger hitters, fitter fielders, better athletes: even as other countries have raised investment in the women’s game, Australia are further ahead of the pack than ever. They may still be basking in a recent 50-over World Cup win, but there are more international trophies to target very soon. Mott has helped create a dynastic power, one poised to dominate the next few years like never before.

Related: McCullum brings appealing simplicity but English cricket has structural problems | Andy Bull

Coaching an England men’s team, even in a position that only covers limited-overs cricket, is a different prospect. A sport media culture fed on football manager stories will offer less goodwill, more causticity and a strong chance of a curtailed tenure. It is curious why this was the challenge that drew Mott’s interest. While plenty of coaches treat women’s sport as a career stepping stone to men’s equivalents, he never has.

Mott did his apprenticeship in men’s first-class cricket at New South Wales and Glamorgan before winning the Australian job, where he signed three contracts while exceeding seven years in charge. He had comfortably the best job in women’s cricket and didn’t want the travel demands of all formats for a men’s team. It was only England splitting the job into separate white and red-ball coaches that won him over.

For all that his international Eoin Morgan is impressive now, he needed patience at the start. His Australian team started in 2015 with an Ashes win in England, but in the next two years lost the final of the T20 World Cup, the semi-final of the 50-over World Cup and the last two matches of a home Ashes to turn a series lead into a tie.

Given the relative strengths in women’s cricket, Australia saw winning as par. Mott could have been moved along. Instead he was allowed to reshape the team. He wanted to embolden players who he thought were great frontrunners but fumbled under rare instances of pressure.

Mott as a player was solid and low-key, an opening bat who spent 10 Sheffield Shield seasons knocking out modest tallies of runs. As a coach he has a similar temperament, the quiet counsel for a phlegmatic captain like Meg Lanning, the pair a couple of steely eyed old timers, squinting against the glare while leaning on a fence rail and chewing a stalk of grass.

Matthew Mott celebrates with Australia’s captain, Meg Lanning, and the wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy after beating England in the World Cup final.
Matthew Mott celebrates with Australia’s captain, Meg Lanning, and the wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy after beating England in the World Cup final. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

He creates a sense of calm around a team, but combines it with ambition for players more talented than he was. The wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy had a parlous batting record, but ability that Mott believed in. He told her she would open for an extended period and should attack without fear. She has since made thousands of runs and been the team’s big-stage performer. Beth Mooney was peripheral as Healy’s understudy, but has been trusted with increasingly important jobs and delivered repeatedly. Tahlia McGrath has had a similar run in recent times.

At the same time, he has shown flexibility and a willingness to make difficult calls. At the turning point in 2017, Mott moved on from players who the game had caught up with and brought through a new generation from the domestic Big Bash League. A far stronger squad approach has followed, with options available for all conditions.

Selections change accordingly. Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Ash Gardner, Amanda Wellington: players who would be all-format locks for any other team havebeen rested, rotated, recused or recessed. In the meantime, Australia have won three World Cups, dealt out two Ashes thrashings and in five years of 50-over matches have lost one out of 39.

So what can he do for England’s men? All of the above. Take a setup that is better than most and streamline it. Set high ambitions with a plan for achieving them. Demand that a team with claims to superiority delivers on the promise. England have been used to winning but also require transition.

The champions of 2019 are up against the clock: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid. Spanning formats will stretch Ben Stokes and Joe Root thin. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood can’t avoid injury. Eoin Morgan is hanging on by his fingernails, surely no longer than the T20 World Cup later this year. Mott’s job is to go beyond one group of players who have been good for one generation, turning them into a winning culture that transcends personnel.

His four-year contract says that England’s administrators are thinking in the longer term and Mott’s own history says that he doesn’t mind sticking around for an extended period. The only person who this might not suit is Morgan, the captain who until recently looked most likely to graduate to the job himself when he retired as a player. But the situation has changed.

If Mott can do with his new job something approaching what he did with his previous one, it will be a hell of a spectacle for everyone. If he can’t, he might end up wistfully watching the fireworks that the Australian women’s players keep shooting into the sky.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • ‘Alan Wake Remastered’ is coming to Nintendo Switch

    Remedy Entertainment is bringing a lot of updates for their popular game ‘Alan Wake Remastered’. What are they?

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Don Cherry on relationship with Ron MacLean: 'I don't think we'll ever be friends again'

    Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Lehkonen scores twice to help Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Despite regaining the edge in their second-round series, the Colorado Avalanche aren't satisfied. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Logan O'Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche bounced back from a 4-1 loss at home two nights earlier, and improved to 3-0 on the road in the postseason. “Of course it

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Edmonton Storm tackling stigma around women's football

    It's a cloudy Tuesday evening and the field west of Jasper Place High School is full of action. The Edmonton Storm of the Western Women's Canadian Football League (WWCFL) is riding high off a 24-21 victory over the Calgary Rage on May 14, the Edmonton club's first win of the 2022 season. Tonight, at practice, the focus is on tackles. Twenty-one athletes line up on the field as defensive co-ordinator Branden Modin calls out drills. Without hesitation, the women take each other to the ground. "You

  • Frankfurt beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European trophy is over. The German club ended its title drought with a penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp came up with a big save at the end of extra time and another in the shootout to help give Frankfurt the 5-4 win on penalties. The game ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Colombia striker Rafael Borré, who scored a second-half equalizer for Frankfurt, converte

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Not much wind and a lot of Will as Zalatoris leads at PGA

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The wind finally relented Friday in the PGA Championship. Will Zalatoris never did. From the fairway or the rough, Zalatoris kept hitting the golf ball on the button at Southern Hills and took advantage of gentler conditions late in the afternoon for a 4-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead over Mito Pereira of Chile. The weekend will include Tiger Woods in his second straight major, a remarkable achievement in its own right. Playing on a battered right leg from his car crash