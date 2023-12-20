Matthew Mott: Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer part of T20 World Cup plan

England hope to have Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes fit and firing for their T20 World Cup defence in June - Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes of England

Matthew Mott said that he hopes that Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes will return to help England’s Twenty20 World Cup defence.

England have recovered from 2-0 down to level the T20 series in West Indies, setting up Friday’s decider at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. England’s head coach, declared that the squad in Trinidad and Tobago is “very close” to the one who will return to the Caribbean for the T20 World Cup in June but hopes to add both Archer and Stokes.

“I think that’s a given,” Mott said. “Aside from Ben’s incredible match-winning ability in every department is that ability to have a seam bowler in that top six. [That] gives you so many options with your team balance.

“Every team in the world wants someone like that and they’re rare.”

Stokes reversed his one-day international retirement to play at this year’s ODI World Cup but has always been available for selection in T20s. The England Test captain is preparing for next month’s Test tour of India but will not take part in next year’s Indian Premier League, to manage his workload. Stokes made 52 not out in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan to lead England to victory in 2022.

Ben Stoke becomes a double World Cup winner at the MCG in 2022 - MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images

Archer has not played any form of professional cricket since last May. But the fast bowler trained with England in Barbados and made a surprise appearance for his old school side in a club match.

“In terms of Jofra, you’ve just got absolute box-office pace, change of pace. He can bowl any over in the innings,” Mott said. “Him on the park is massive, everyone would agree with that.”

England opted to pull Archer out of next year’s IPL, with growing optimism that he will be be fit for the T20 World Cup.

“We’re going to discuss that in the next couple of days,” Mott said. “We’re going to get through this series and the medical team have been meeting in the background about the plan.”

Mott said that a determination to fight “fire with fire” had helped England transform this T20 series. England needed to chase 223 in the third game, in Grenada – reaching their target from the penultimate ball – and then smashed 267 for three, their highest ever total, in Trinidad.

After going 2-0 down in the series, Mott, captain Jos Buttler and assistant coach Andrew Flintoff all addressed the squad.

“It was almost like, ‘OK, if we keep playing like this, we’re gonna get the same results. So let’s change it up a bit. Let’s free ourselves up. Let’s fight fire with fire and go out there and play.

“We were backed into a corner, particularly after that massive chase that we had and it has ignited a flame within the group and it’s galvanised everyone.”

Mott believes that the run chase in Grenada, which ended a run of only four victories in 14 white-ball games going back to the start of the ODI World Cup, could yet be a pivotal moment for the team’s development.

“Things happen for a reason and to free everyone up to be able to go ‘right, this is how we’re going to play’, we’ll probably look back on that as being a pivotal moment for the team. That’s now our blueprint, we’ve been searching for it, we’ve been talking about it but now we’ve seen what it looks like. We’ve always got that to refer back to.”

Despite criticism of his coaching style after a poor World Cup campaign, Mott said that he has remained level.

“I’ve been around the game a long time and I know it’s like the share market, your stocks go up and down all the time. When you get into coaching you realise you shouldn’t take too much credit for the success and not too much blame for the failures, because essentially you’re there to try to improve individual players.”