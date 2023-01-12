Matthew McGraner Is The Executive VP & Chief Investment Officer of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) And They Just Picked Up 5.2% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Executive VP & Chief Investment Officer, Matthew McGraner, recently bought US$84k worth of stock, for US$16.81 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 5.2%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Executive VP & Chief Investment Officer Matthew McGraner was not their only acquisition of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$15.44 per share in a US$154k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$16.99. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for NexPoint Real Estate Finance share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While NexPoint Real Estate Finance insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that NexPoint Real Estate Finance insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about US$9.8m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NexPoint Real Estate Finance Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that NexPoint Real Estate Finance insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that NexPoint Real Estate Finance has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

