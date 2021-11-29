Matthew McConaughey: Texas Governor Race Is ‘A Path I’m Choosing Not to Take’

Despite strong poll numbers suggesting he’d be the leader in a race for Texas governor, Matthew McConaughey said in a video posted to his social media pages on Sunday evening that public office is “a path I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”



“I’m going to continue to work and invest the bounty I have in supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders,” the Oscar-winning actor said in the three-minute video.



A recent Dallas Morning News poll showed that among Texans, McConaughey polled best in a hypothetical race against incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke, with 44% of those polled saying they would vote for McConaughey compared to 35% for Abbott in a head-to-head race while 49% would pick him if head-to-head against O’Rourke.



Watch the full video below.



