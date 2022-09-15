Matthew McConaughey Soccer Movie Scrapped amid 'Disturbing Allegations' About True Story (Reports)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 29: Matthew McConaughey attends HISTORYTalks Leadership & Legacy presented by HISTORY at Carnegie Hall on February 29, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for HISTORY)

Matthew McConaughey's next project is no longer in the works, according to reports.

Only six weeks away from filming, the production company Skydance Media has decided to not move forward with Dallas Sting, a biographical movie based on Bill Kinder, a legendary women's soccer coach from the '80s, per The Hollywood Reporter. McConaughey was set to star as Kinder in the film.

The outlet reported that producers on the film reportedly received "disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based."

According to The Daily Mail, the movie was scrapped after allegations against Kinder, 83, were sent to the production company. In a letter from an unknown source, Kinder was accused of calling players by "inappropriate nicknames" and touching one player "outside their clothes," The Daily Mail reported.

Talking to the outlet, the Dallas coach denied the accusations and said the letter "was pretty cryptic." "There was nothing there, nothing ever happened," he said.

Skydance Media did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, nor did McConaughey's rep.

In the project, set in 1984, McConaughey was set to play Kinder in his journey coaching the Dallas women's soccer team throughout world championships. The movie was going to follow the Texan coach and his team as they defied the odds and defeated women's teams all around the world including Australia, Japan, China and Italy, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever, 25, was cast as Kinder's daughter.

Ryann Torrero, 32, a professional soccer player for the Chilean national team had also been cast in the movie to play Rose Reilley, a star Italian-Scottish player and nemesis to the Dallas team, The Daily Mail reported.

"I'm devastated about the movie and this wonderful opportunity not moving forward as I know many people have worked extremely hard on it," Torrero said to The Daily Mail.

She continued, "But the most important thing here is that any concerns about misconduct or abuse are investigated and if guilt is found then justice be served. I hope truth comes to light."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.