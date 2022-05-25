Matthew McConaughey reacts to Texas school shooting: 'We cannot accept these tragic realities'

Celebrities shared their thoughts and calls to action after a gunman killed at least 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Tuesday's shooting marks the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Federal law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that the death toll was expected to rise.

Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but have said the shooter was a resident of the community. Abbott identified the gunman as Salvador Ramos.

The gunman appeared to have acted alone, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said at a news conference.

Here is what the stars are saying:

Texas native Matthew McConaughey: 'We cannot exhale once again'

Texas native Matthew McConaughey shared a statement on Instagram Tuesday: "As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas. Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us."

The actor continued: "The true call to action is now for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repeat the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to pressure a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?' We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo."

"Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured. And to those who dropped their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming."

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, more celebrities react: 'We need change'

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Becky G, Kris Jenner and more celebrities shared their thoughts following the shooting on social media.

"If children aren't safe at school where are they safe?" Gomez, another Texas native, wrote on social media. "Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job."

Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

Gomez's longtime friend, Taylor Swift, also took to social media to express she was "filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others."

She added that "as a nation, (we) have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak."

Missy Elliot wrote we're "living in some TRYING TIMES… It’s Heavy."

The rapper added: "I am praying for everyone that is struggling MENTALLY/FINANCIALLY/PHYSICALLY that some PEACE be RESTORED! So many in the world is dealing with pain & I don’t have the answers but I send you LOVE virtually."

We living in some TRYING TIMES… It’s Heavy…😞I am praying for everyone that is struggling MENTALLY/FINANCIALLY/PHYSICALLY that some PEACE be RESTORED! So many in the world is dealing with pain & I don’t have the answers but I send you LOVE virtually💜🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 25, 2022

Becky G said, "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."

"Just last week a targeted mass shooting at a market in Buffalo and now a school shooting in Uvalde," the singer continued. "Communities should be safe in their grocery stores, our CHILDREN should be safe in class! This has to end. Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. We need change."

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Just last week a targeted mass shooting at a market in Buffalo and now a school shooting in Uvalde. Communities should be safe in their grocery stores, our CHILDREN should be safe in class! This has to end.



Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. We need change. 💔 — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) May 24, 2022

Migos rapper Offset sent "prayers for the people in Texas."

Grammy-winner Jon Batiste wrote: "We need to make some changes now."

Gabrielle Union tweeted: "It's BEEN enough. We've been at 'enough' for centuries."

It's BEEN enough. We've been at "enough" for centuries. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 24, 2022

"This Is Us" actor Susan Kelechi Watson said her "heart is heavy with news tonight."

"Sending you all love and light this evening," she continued. "Holding space in my heart for all those suffering the unimaginable."

Fellow costar Mandy Moore wrote on Instagram Stories: "There are no words. We must take action. Uvalde, your entire community is in our hearts."

My heart is heavy with news tonight. Sending you all love and light this evening.



Holding space in my heart for all those suffering the unimaginable. — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) May 25, 2022

Chrissy Metz also wrote on Instagram Stories that her "entire heart" was with the Uvalde, Texas, community. "When is enough enough? We must take action."

The Kardashian-Jenner family also took to Instagram Stories to share their condolences. Kylie Jenner wrote the news was "devastating."

"Another school shooting," she added. "Breaks my heart for these families."

Khloe Kardashian said she couldn't "comprehend today's tragedy."

"How is this happening? My heart is breaking," she continued. "I pray, I hope, I beg, I plead… please, law makers, government officials, leaders of our country, do something to protect our children."

Kris Jenner wrote she was heartbroken over the "innocent children killed today."

"It is unimaginable, horrific, inexcusable, devastating. Is this the country we want to leave to our children, our grandchildren? A country where kids can't even feel safe at school?" Jenner wrote. "No words can make this better."

"18 elementary children… a small classroom size. Imagine you walk down a hall & an entire class… GONE," country singer Maren Morris wrote. "I’ve already lost track of which shooting happened even a year ago. The victim’s families haven’t and never will. At this rate, this kind of violence only happens HERE."

18 elementary children… a small classroom size.



Imagine you walk down a hall & an entire class… GONE.



I’ve already lost track of which shooting happened even a year ago. The victim’s families haven’t and never will.



At this rate, this kind of violence only happens HERE. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 25, 2022

"At this rate, this kind of violence only happens HERE," she concluded.

Finneas wrote: "Anyone saying 'now isn’t the time to talk about gun control' doesn’t care that kids got (expletive) murdered today."

Quinta Bronson said it's "insane that we just keep living like this. really don't want to" and that she's "tired of gun violence."

insane that we just keep living like this. really don't want to. tired of gun violence. https://t.co/8gRydJuNqu — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) May 24, 2022

Chloe Bailey asked: "when will this end??????? when will it stop??? how do we just keep letting this happen?? 18 babies gone!"

when will this end??????? when will it stop???

how do we just keep letting this happen??

18 babies gone!

💔💔💔💔 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) May 25, 2022

Dan Levy wrote: "18. Children. What will it take to prioritize humanity over politics?"

Contributing: N'dea Yancey-Bragg, Trevor Hughes, Chris Kenning

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas school shooting: Matthew McConaughey, Selena Gomez, more react