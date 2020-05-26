Matthew McConaughey Donates 110,000 Face Masks to Hospitals in Texas

Click here to read the full article.

Matthew McConaughey personally delivered a carload of face masks to hospitals fighting coronavirus in Texas.

The actor and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey dropped off 110,000 face masks ahead of Memorial Day weekend. McConaughey posted a photo of his car and the boxes of masks on his Instagram account on Thursday.

“Thanks to @lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @camilamcconaughey hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas,” he wrote.

The couple made another large donation of masks to healthcare workers in April. Working with “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong relief initiative, they gave out 80,000 face masks to hospital workers in Austin and New Orleans.

McConaughey has also lent a hand in celebrating the graduating classes of 2020 in their virtual ceremonies. On his Instagram, the actor posted a message to students at the University of Texas at Austin, his alma mater. He also appeared on “Good Morning America” over a video call to salute New York’s Urban Assembly School for Emergency Management. In addition to the speeches and donations, McConaughey and his family surprised a Texas nursing home by hosting a virtual bingo night in April.

