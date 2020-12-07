Matthew McConaughey criticizes Hollywood 'far left;' says the right is in election 'denial'

Matthew McConaughey is doing his best to demonstrate during his current, seemingly unending book promotional tour that he is different from other Hollywood stars who discuss politics.

The "aggressively centrist" McConaughey, 51, decried "far left" Hollywood types during a podcast interview with British comedian Russell Brand, saying, "There are a lot (of people) on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards that other 50 percent."

Brand brought up the political topic when asking about societal "condemnation and criticism" of "ordinary working people" as McConaughey was promoting promoting his memoir "Greenlights."

Matthew McConaughey is seeking out the middle ground in a political world with two sides moving further apart.

There's "kind of an offhandedness, of like, ‘Oh, they’re dumb, they’re voting for Brexit, they’re voting for Trump.’ I don’t like it, and I don’t like to hear it," said Brand.

McConaughey, who has expressed a budding interest in politics during the tour, says the attitude of the "far left" prevents the two sides from coming together. He cited the Hollywood reaction to Donald Trump's 2016 surprise presidential election win.

"Many people, I’m sure you saw it, in our industry, when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that it was real. Some of them were in absolute denial," McConaughey said.

Differing factions now believe Joe Biden did not win the November election.

"It looks like Biden’s our guy," McConaughey said. "Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial, 'cause their side has fake news. And I understand, they’ve been fed fake news. No one knows what the hell to believe, right? So they’re putting down their last bastion of defense."

The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor continued to advocate finding the middle-of-the-road, since the "other two sides of the political aisle are so far apart."

He said famous people on the left taking continued shots at differing-thinking counterparts on the other side causes the resentment to built. The offended 50 percent "looks at us in Hollywood going, 'Another celebrity over there, West Coasters and the elites in the northeast.' "

"Don't tab that gotcha at the end," McConaughey said of making political statements. "The left will have to understand the science of 'meet you in the middle.'"

