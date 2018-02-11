Matthew McConaughey buys full page ad congratulating Nick Foles

Actor Matthew McConaughey and quarterback Vince Young talk on the sidelines before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2017. (Getty Images)

It almost feels like it’s getting impossible to tell Matthew McConaughey as a person apart from the characters Matthew McConaughey plays in his movies and TV shows.

Case in point: take a look at the full page advertisement McConaughey bought in Sunday’s Austin American-Statesman in Austin, Texas. It’s a very nice graphic congratulating fellow Texan Nick Foles on winning the Super Bowl.

Look at this full-page ad in today’s American-Statesman from McConaughey to Nick Foles. @Eagles pic.twitter.com/R54CpGqbMS — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) February 11, 2018





Both Foles and McConaughey are Austin natives, so it’s not too out of left field to see this ad pop up a week after the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl, but man, it is getting hard to separate McConaughey from his acting.

Go ahead and try reading this ad as any one of his characters from over the years. Wooderson from Dazed and Confused? It works. Tripp from Failure To Launch? Still fits. Rust Cohle from True Detective? It makes this ad a lot more eerie, but it’s definitely how he would congratulate someone.

It even sounds like something he would say in one of those Lincoln commercials.

In any case, it’s still a very cool move by McConaughey. Hopefully Foles is back in Austin now and able to see it in person.

