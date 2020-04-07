Matthew McConaughey Hosts Virtual Bingo For Quarantined Seniors, Gets Sweetest Thanks
Matthew McConaughey hosted a virtual bingo game for the residents of a senior living community who are in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The residents, in turn, thanked the actor in the sweetest way.
The “Dallas Buyers Club” star called the numbers and declared the winners, while surrounded by his own family, in a video that The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, Texas, shared online at the weekend.
Check out the clip here:
After the game, the residents thanked McConaughey with heartfelt messages on green cards ― a reference to his uplifting speech last month in which he encouraged people to “turn a red light into a green light” amid the health crisis.
Check out that clip here:
And McConaughey’s message from March here:
because every red light eventually turns green pic.twitter.com/x05GuITW4J
— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 17, 2020
Related...
Anderson Cooper Reveals Why Donald Trump Keeps ‘Hijacking’ Coronavirus Briefings
Cardiologist Explains Why Donald Trump And Mike Pence Shouldn't Be Together Right Now
Exploding Sperm Whale Analogy Highlights Importance Of Staying At Home Amid Pandemic
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
What to do if you can’t pay rent right now
How to switch off from work when home is your office
Why we should forgive student loans for doctors on the front lines
How to make a face mask with just a bandana
How long does coronavirus live in the air?
What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.
Also on HuffPost
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.