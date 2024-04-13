Matthew McConaughey Was Awed By ‘Five-Threat’ Jennifer Lopez on “Wedding Planner”: ‘That Woman’s a Worker!’ (Exclusive)

The Oscar winner was super impressed with his costar's work ethic when they shot their 2001 hit romantic comedy

The 2001 hit romantic comedy The Wedding Planner might be sweet lightweight fare, but to hear Matthew McConaughey tell it, Jennifer Lopez brought heavyweight chops.

"Look, I don't know what a five-threat is, but it's more than a four-threat, a quad-threat… Whatever a five-threat is is what she is," McConaughey, 54, tells PEOPLE in an interview for the magazine’s 50th anniversary special issue.

"I've never seen someone be able to choreograph something so cleanly and clearly and actually hit the coordination of a scene."

While filming the movie, which opened at number one at the box office and went on to gross nearly $100 million worldwide, McConaughey says Lopez nailed it every time. "It would be a two-minute scene. Take one's two minutes. Take two is 2:01. Take three is 1:59. Take four, it's 2:01," he says. "She had it down."

Lopez was a pro, the Oscar winner says, attributing it to "all the work she would do preparing for the scene." "That woman's a worker and knows what she wants to do and she does what she needs to do to pull [it] off," he says. "I really appreciate that."

The costars reunited virtually in Jan. 2021 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film and reminisce about the iconic romantic comedy.

"I so enjoyed working with you," Lopez told McConaughey on an Instagram Live. "We had such a nice rapport and chemistry. We were somewhat at the beginning of our careers at that time. It was exciting to be working on any movie. I still feel that way. It was a magical time."

McConaughey echoed his praise of her talent and work ethic, saying, "You prepare so well for everything you do. I love your intentionality, I love how deliberate you are. You would have it down."



